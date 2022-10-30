Lirik Lagu Afterglow – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
Stop the clocks, it's amazing
You should see the way the light dances off your head
A million colours of hazel, golden and red
Saturday morning is fading
The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand
My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
Tryna find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
The weather outside's changing
The leaves are buried under six inches of white
The radio is playing, Iron & Wine
This is a new dimension
This is a level where we're losing track of time
I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
Tryna find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Penyanyi: Ed Sheeran
Penulis Lagu: David Hodges, Edward Christopher Sheeran, dan Frederick John Philip Gibson
Album: Equals (=)
Dirilis: 2021
Fakta di Balik Lagu Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
