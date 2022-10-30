Lirik Lagu Afterglow – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Afterglow – Ed Sheeran

Stop the clocks, it's amazing

You should see the way the light dances off your head

A million colours of hazel, golden and red

Saturday morning is fading

The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand

My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

Tryna find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go

I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow

And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

The weather outside's changing

The leaves are buried under six inches of white

The radio is playing, Iron & Wine

This is a new dimension

This is a level where we're losing track of time

I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

Tryna find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go

I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow

And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Penyanyi: Ed Sheeran

Penulis Lagu: David Hodges, Edward Christopher Sheeran, dan Frederick John Philip Gibson

Album: Equals (=)

Dirilis: 2021

