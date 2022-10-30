Lirik Lagu La La Lost You – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

La La Lost You – NIKI
While I'm on Sunset, are you on the subway?
While I drive, are you gettin' on the L-train?
I mean, Manhattan's nice
But so are Malibu nights
You would know if you stayed
You would know if you put up a fight
Your toes turn blue in winter, I'm gettin' red
Rum does the trick for all of the things left unsaid
I'm missin' our drunken 2 a.m. strolls in K-Town
Now you're chasing fake highs in the Upper West Side
And f- on Brooklyn's in Brooklyn
Your Chelsea's in Chelsea
Hope that eases the pain
So you remember to miss me
And you sold your car
Now you walk for miles
Bet your feet feel numb
Crosswalks in my mind are shaky, so please hold on tight
All my demons run wild
All my demons have your smile
In the city of angels
In the city of angels
Hope New York holds you
Hope it holds you like I do
While my demons stay faithful
In the city of angels
Summer's endin' now and the nights are coolin' down
Remember last winter when we would drive around?
Silverlake, Hollywood, pretty little white lies got me good
Thought this was love, I was misunderstood, mmm
Feelin' low on the low, drivin' through NoHo
If I'm honest, I'd call, but I'm trying to let go
And I hope you're happy, livin' life in taxis
But you'll always have me, you'll always have me
All my demons run wild
All my demons have your smile
In the city of angels
In the city of angels
Hope New York holds you
Hope it holds you like I do
While my demons stay faithful
In the city of angels
