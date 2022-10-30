Lirik Lagu La La Lost You – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

La La Lost You – NIKI

While I'm on Sunset, are you on the subway?

While I drive, are you gettin' on the L-train?

I mean, Manhattan's nice

But so are Malibu nights

You would know if you stayed

You would know if you put up a fight

Your toes turn blue in winter, I'm gettin' red

Rum does the trick for all of the things left unsaid

I'm missin' our drunken 2 a.m. strolls in K-Town

Now you're chasing fake highs in the Upper West Side

And f- on Brooklyn's in Brooklyn

Your Chelsea's in Chelsea

Hope that eases the pain

So you remember to miss me

And you sold your car

Now you walk for miles

Bet your feet feel numb

Crosswalks in my mind are shaky, so please hold on tight

All my demons run wild

All my demons have your smile

In the city of angels

In the city of angels

Hope New York holds you

Hope it holds you like I do

While my demons stay faithful

In the city of angels

Summer's endin' now and the nights are coolin' down

Remember last winter when we would drive around?

Silverlake, Hollywood, pretty little white lies got me good

Thought this was love, I was misunderstood, mmm

Feelin' low on the low, drivin' through NoHo

If I'm honest, I'd call, but I'm trying to let go

And I hope you're happy, livin' life in taxis

But you'll always have me, you'll always have me

All my demons run wild

All my demons have your smile

In the city of angels

In the city of angels

Hope New York holds you

Hope it holds you like I do

While my demons stay faithful

In the city of angels

