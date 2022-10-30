Lirik Lagu Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran feat Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran feat Khalid

We are, we are, we are

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer

Sundown and they all come out

Lamborginis and their rented Hummers

The party's on, so they're headin' downtown

Everybody's lookin' for a come up

And they wanna know what you're about

Me in the middle with the one I'm lovin'

We're just tryna figure everything out

We don't fit in well

'Cause we are just ourselves

I could use some help

Gettin' out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear

So don't ask that question here

This is my only fear, that we become (hey)

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

"What d'you do?" and "Who d'you know?"

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let's leave the party

That's not who we are

(We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful

Yeah, that's not who we are

(We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful (beautiful)

L.A. (mmm) drove for hours last night

And we made it nowhere (nowhere, nowhere)

I see stars in your eyes

When we're halfway there (all night)