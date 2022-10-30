Lirik Lagu Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran feat Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran feat Khalid
We are, we are, we are
L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer
Sundown and they all come out
Lamborginis and their rented Hummers
The party's on, so they're headin' downtown
Everybody's lookin' for a come up
And they wanna know what you're about
Me in the middle with the one I'm lovin'
We're just tryna figure everything out
We don't fit in well
'Cause we are just ourselves
I could use some help
Gettin' out of this conversation, yeah
You look stunning, dear
So don't ask that question here
This is my only fear, that we become (hey)
Beautiful people
Drop top, designer clothes
Front row at fashion shows
"What d'you do?" and "Who d'you know?"
Inside the world of beautiful people
Champagne and rolled-up notes
Prenups and broken homes
Surrounded, but still alone
Let's leave the party
That's not who we are
(We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful
Yeah, that's not who we are
(We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful (beautiful)
L.A. (mmm) drove for hours last night
And we made it nowhere (nowhere, nowhere)
I see stars in your eyes
When we're halfway there (all night)
