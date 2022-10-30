Lirik Lagu To The Sky - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

To The Sky - Owl City
Shipwreck in a sea of faces
There's a dreamy world up there
Dear friends in higher places
Carry me away from here
Travel light, let the sun eclipse you
'Cause your flight is about to leave
And there's more to this brave adventure
Than you'd ever believe
Birds-eye view, awake the stars 'cause they're all around you
Wide eyes will always brighten the blue
Chase your dreams, and remember me, sweet bravery
'Cause after all those wings will take you, up so high
So bid the forest floor goodbye as you race the wind
And take to the sky (you take to the sky)
On the heels of war and wonder
There's a stormy world up there
You can't whisper above the thunder
But you can fly anywhere
Purple burst of paper birds
This picture paints a thousand words
So take a breath of myth and mystery
And don't look back
Birds-eye view, awake the stars 'cause they're all around you
Wide eyes will always brighten the blue
Chase your dreams, and remember me, sweet bravery
'Cause after all those wings will take you, up so high
So bid the forest floor goodbye as you race the wind
And take to the sky (you take to the sky)
There's a realm above the trees
Where the lost are finally found
Touch your feathers to the breeze
And leave the ground
Birds-eye view, awake the stars 'cause they're all around you
Wide eyes will always brighten the blue
Chase your dreams, and remember me, sweet bravery
'Cause after all those wings will take you, up so high
So bid the forest floor goodbye as you race the wind
And take to the sky
(You take to the sky)
(You take to the sky)
Artikel Pilihan