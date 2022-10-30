Lirik Lagu To The Sky - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

To The Sky - Owl City

Shipwreck in a sea of faces

There's a dreamy world up there

Dear friends in higher places

Carry me away from here

Travel light, let the sun eclipse you

'Cause your flight is about to leave

And there's more to this brave adventure

Than you'd ever believe

Birds-eye view, awake the stars 'cause they're all around you

Wide eyes will always brighten the blue

Chase your dreams, and remember me, sweet bravery

'Cause after all those wings will take you, up so high

So bid the forest floor goodbye as you race the wind

And take to the sky (you take to the sky)

On the heels of war and wonder

There's a stormy world up there

You can't whisper above the thunder

But you can fly anywhere

Purple burst of paper birds

This picture paints a thousand words

So take a breath of myth and mystery

And don't look back

Birds-eye view, awake the stars 'cause they're all around you

Wide eyes will always brighten the blue

Chase your dreams, and remember me, sweet bravery

'Cause after all those wings will take you, up so high

So bid the forest floor goodbye as you race the wind

And take to the sky (you take to the sky)

There's a realm above the trees

Where the lost are finally found

Touch your feathers to the breeze

And leave the ground

Birds-eye view, awake the stars 'cause they're all around you

Wide eyes will always brighten the blue

Chase your dreams, and remember me, sweet bravery

'Cause after all those wings will take you, up so high

So bid the forest floor goodbye as you race the wind

And take to the sky

(You take to the sky)

(You take to the sky)