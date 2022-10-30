Lirik Lagu California English – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu California English – Vampire Weekend

Wouldn't ever gag you with a spoon, my only true love

Never really heard you speak that way, it's unworthy of...

Funny how that little college girl called language corrupt

Funny how the other private schools had no Hapa Club

Someone took a trip before you came to ski in the Alps

Your father moved across the country

Just to sunburn his scalp

Contra Costa, Contra Mundum, contradict what I say

Living like the French Connection, but we'll die in LA

Blasted from a disconnected light switch

Through the condo that they'll never finish

Bounced across a Saudi satellite dish

And through your brain to California English

No one sits inside a freezing flat and stays there 'til May

Leafing through a stack of A-Zs to surf the UK

Waiting with the wind against your face

And gel in your hair

Shivering in little undershirts, but don't seem to care

Blasted from a disconnected light switch

Through the condo that they'll never finish

Bounced across a Saudi satellite dish

And through your brain to California English

Sweet carob rice cake

She don't care how the sweets taste

Fake Philly cheese steak

But she use real toothpaste

Cuz if that Tom's don't work

If it just makes you worse

Would you lose all of you faith in the good Earth

And if it's all a curse

And we're just getting worse

Baby, please don't lose your faith in the good earth