Lirik Lagu City of Stars – Ryan Gosling feat. Emma Stone dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu City of Stars – Ryan Gosling feat. Emma Stone
(Ryan Gosling)
City of stars
Are you shining just for me?
City of stars
There's so much that I can't see
Who knows?
I felt it from the first embrace I shared with you
(Emma Stone)
That now our dreams
They've finally come true
City of stars
Just one thing everybody wants
There in the bars
And through the smokescreen of the crowded restaurants
It's love
Yes, all we're looking for is love from someone else
(Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone)
Both
A rush
A glance
A touch
A dance
A look in somebody's eyes
To light up the skies
To open the world and send it reeling
A voice that says, I'll be here
And you'll be alright
I don't care if I know
Just where I will go
'Cause all that I need is this crazy feeling
A rat-tat-tat on my heart
Think I want it to stay
City of stars
Are you shining just for me?
City of stars
You never shined so brightly
Credit
Artis: Ryan Gosling feat. Emma Stone
Dirilis: 2016
Album: La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pencipta lagu: Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz, dan Justin Noble Paul
