Lirik Lagu When It Breaks – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When It Breaks - Inhaler

What's it gonna take

For this storm to break?

You don't know what you've got

Until it's taken away

I'm not too scared to turn and face it

Well, I'm just waking up

It's true to changing

I like this feeling

I'm not dreaming anymore

Upstairs is leaking

Gonna have to kick in the door

Oh, when it breaks

I know you're gonna be there

I know you're gonna be there

When the storm's hanging over this place

You're gonna wanna see it when it breaks

I know we're gonna be there

I know we're gonna be there

I wanna see your beautiful face

You know we're gonna be there when it breaks

How much does it ache

When your bones break?

It seems so hard to tell

What's real or fake

Can't let this moment go to waste

I love this feeling

We're not dreaming anymore

I know you're gonna be there

I know you're gonna be there

When the storm's hanging over this place

You're gonna wanna see it when it breaks

I know we're gonna be there

We're all gonna be there

Wanna see your beautiful face

You know we're gonna be there when it breaks