Lirik Lagu When It Breaks – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When It Breaks - Inhaler
What's it gonna take
For this storm to break?
You don't know what you've got
Until it's taken away
I'm not too scared to turn and face it
Well, I'm just waking up
It's true to changing
I like this feeling
I'm not dreaming anymore
Upstairs is leaking
Gonna have to kick in the door
Oh, when it breaks
I know you're gonna be there
I know you're gonna be there
When the storm's hanging over this place
You're gonna wanna see it when it breaks
I know we're gonna be there
I know we're gonna be there
I wanna see your beautiful face
You know we're gonna be there when it breaks
How much does it ache
When your bones break?
It seems so hard to tell
What's real or fake
Can't let this moment go to waste
I love this feeling
We're not dreaming anymore
I know you're gonna be there
I know you're gonna be there
When the storm's hanging over this place
You're gonna wanna see it when it breaks
I know we're gonna be there
We're all gonna be there
Wanna see your beautiful face
You know we're gonna be there when it breaks
Artikel Pilihan