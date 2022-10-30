Lirik Lagu Don’t Look Down – Ivan B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Look Down - Ivan B

I'm scared I'm wasting my time

Scared I'm losin' control of my life

I'm scared of commitment of calling anything mine

I would be lyin' if I told you, "I'm fine"

Serving these tables to put some food in my stomach

I'm tired of seeing my mom to say "Don't worry, it's coming"

My heart is racing, I'm running to anything more than nothing

Drowning in debt and I'm trying to pull us above it

Tell me everything will be okay

Tell me why does everybody got to fade away

Am I crossing your mind?

'Cause you been all up in mine

But if I saw you, I don't know what I would say

Instead of being together, I need to get it together

Instead of writing these letters, I want to live to remember

Am I better from the past?

Yeah, I wonder what I'll know

Haunted by a dream is when you really let it go

I guess things happen for a reason

But I'ma never leave anything at chance

At first glance I'm looking for God's hands

The Devil's looking at me like, "Homie, come dance"

My grandma's getting sicker, I'm never there when I can be

See, my brother feeling lost, I guess it runs in the family

People telling me this music should be a plan B

How could you judge me if you don't understand me?

No breaks, one-twenty going in

Destiny's calling, I'm like, "Baby, come on in"

Right now it feels like do-or-die

Everyday it's, "Who am I?"

You call it nine-to-five

Man, I call it suicide

I see what they can't see, this is all that I can be

Rather be homeless and broke than be labeled as happy

They don't understand me, 'cause no one can stand me

It's always the outsiders who end up outstanding