Lirik Lagu Don’t Look Down – Ivan B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Look Down - Ivan B
I'm scared I'm wasting my time
Scared I'm losin' control of my life
I'm scared of commitment of calling anything mine
I would be lyin' if I told you, "I'm fine"
Serving these tables to put some food in my stomach
I'm tired of seeing my mom to say "Don't worry, it's coming"
My heart is racing, I'm running to anything more than nothing
Drowning in debt and I'm trying to pull us above it
Tell me everything will be okay
Tell me why does everybody got to fade away
Am I crossing your mind?
'Cause you been all up in mine
But if I saw you, I don't know what I would say
Instead of being together, I need to get it together
Instead of writing these letters, I want to live to remember
Am I better from the past?
Yeah, I wonder what I'll know
Haunted by a dream is when you really let it go
I guess things happen for a reason
But I'ma never leave anything at chance
At first glance I'm looking for God's hands
The Devil's looking at me like, "Homie, come dance"
My grandma's getting sicker, I'm never there when I can be
See, my brother feeling lost, I guess it runs in the family
People telling me this music should be a plan B
How could you judge me if you don't understand me?
No breaks, one-twenty going in
Destiny's calling, I'm like, "Baby, come on in"
Right now it feels like do-or-die
Everyday it's, "Who am I?"
You call it nine-to-five
Man, I call it suicide
I see what they can't see, this is all that I can be
Rather be homeless and broke than be labeled as happy
They don't understand me, 'cause no one can stand me
It's always the outsiders who end up outstanding
