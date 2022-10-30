Lirik Lagu Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake

Don't be so quick to walk away

Dance with me

I wanna rock your body

Please stay

Dance with me

You don't have to admit you wanna play

Dance with me

Just let me rock you

Till the break of day

Dance with me

Guy time, but I don't mind

Just wanna rock you girl

I'll have whatever you have

Come on, just give it a whirl

See I've been watching you

I like the way you move

So go ahead, girl, just do

That ass shaking thing you do

So you grab your girls

And you grab a couple more

And you all come meet me

In the middle of the floor

Said the air is thick, it's smelling right

So you pass to the left and you sail to the right

Don't be so quick to walk away

Dance with me

I wanna rock your body

Please stay

Dance with me

You don't have to admit you wanna play

Dance with me

Just let me rock you

Till the break of day

Dance with me

I don't mean no harm

Just wanna rock you girl

Make a move, but be calm

Let's go, let's give it a whirl

See it appears to me

You like the way I move

I'll tell you what I'm gonna do

Pull you close and share my groove

So you grab your girls

And you grab a couple more

And you all come meet me

In the middle of the floor

Said the air is thick, it's smelling right

So you pass to the left and you sail to the right

Don't be so quick to walk away

Dance with me

I wanna rock your body

Please stay

Dance with me

You don't have to admit you wanna play

Dance with me

Just let me rock you

Till the break of day

Dance with me

Talk to me boy

No disrespect, I don't mean no harm

Talk to me boy

I can't wait to have you in my arms

Talk to me boy

Hurry up cause you're taking too long

Talk to me boy

Bet I'll have you naked by the end of this song