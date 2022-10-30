Lirik Lagu Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake
Don't be so quick to walk away
Dance with me
I wanna rock your body
Please stay
Dance with me
You don't have to admit you wanna play
Dance with me
Just let me rock you
Till the break of day
Dance with me
Guy time, but I don't mind
Just wanna rock you girl
I'll have whatever you have
Come on, just give it a whirl
See I've been watching you
I like the way you move
So go ahead, girl, just do
That ass shaking thing you do
So you grab your girls
And you grab a couple more
And you all come meet me
In the middle of the floor
Said the air is thick, it's smelling right
So you pass to the left and you sail to the right
Don't be so quick to walk away
Dance with me
I wanna rock your body
Please stay
Dance with me
You don't have to admit you wanna play
Dance with me
Just let me rock you
Till the break of day
Dance with me
I don't mean no harm
Just wanna rock you girl
Make a move, but be calm
Let's go, let's give it a whirl
See it appears to me
You like the way I move
I'll tell you what I'm gonna do
Pull you close and share my groove
So you grab your girls
And you grab a couple more
And you all come meet me
In the middle of the floor
Said the air is thick, it's smelling right
So you pass to the left and you sail to the right
Don't be so quick to walk away
Dance with me
I wanna rock your body
Please stay
Dance with me
You don't have to admit you wanna play
Dance with me
Just let me rock you
Till the break of day
Dance with me
Talk to me boy
No disrespect, I don't mean no harm
Talk to me boy
I can't wait to have you in my arms
Talk to me boy
Hurry up cause you're taking too long
Talk to me boy
Bet I'll have you naked by the end of this song
