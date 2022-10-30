Lirik Lagu Back to You – Ivan B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Back to You - Ivan B
Baby I've been waiting for you
Baby I've been thinking bout' you
On the phone every night until two
I promise I'll get back to you
I'll get back to you
I think of you under city lights
Like once a year you get to see me twice
I can't take anymore of these petty fights
I can't talk right now I'm bout' to take a flight
Hang up and my heart aches
One step from a heartbreak
Hold up, am I too late?
What you doing up so late?
Don't say it's a mistake, look
I know I've been distant
But what do I do when I know what I want?
What will I feel when I know that you're gone?
What will I say when you tell me move on?
I can't think for a moment of letting you go
Stars gave me doubts, you gave me hope
Fans giving me capes, you're helping me cope
And all you want is my winter coat
My hand with yours in that winter coat
Laying on your bed like let it snow
Saying I miss you before I go
My eyes looking like yours when I go
The hardest thing to feel
Was on that plane like this ain't real
I'ma come right back
I'ma fly right back
Give you life, like, this ain't real
Cause' I know it's hard for you
You want more than a FaceTime
All your friends say you gotta face time
Like you're not in love
You just love to waste time
You stay up every night late when I'm working
And put a smile on my face yeah when I'm hurtin'
Love is hard but I know we're learning
Nothing's perfect but this is worth it
Baby, I've been waiting for you
Baby, I've been thinking 'bout you
On the phone every night until two
I promise I'll get back to you
I'll get back
Baby, I've been waiting for you
Baby, I've been thinking 'bout you
On the phone every night until two
I promise I'll get back to you
I'll get back to you
I flew out to you on that December night
Just to talk about what we want from life
I look at you I know the future's bright
But I know there's more than that
This life is calling, I'll call you back
You know I got yours and you got my back
Yo, we got love, what is more to have?
Yo, we got love, what is more to have?
