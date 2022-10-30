Lirik Lagu You’ll be Fine – Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’ll be Fine – Irzhal Efadh
Good night, baby
Why are you not here?
I need you
I need you
I need you ... so bad
You know that I want you, baby
Just make it easier
(Just make it easier)
(Just make it easier)
(Just make it easier)
(Just make it easier)
You need to know that I will keep you safe
No one will hurt you cause I'll keep you safe
Please tell me the way to make you mine
I'm pretty sure that you'll be fine
(Oh ku ingin bahagia)
You'll be fine
(Bersama dirimu)
(Kaulah satu-satunya)
You'll be fine
(Hanyalah dirimu)
You’ll be fine
