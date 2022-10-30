Lirik Lagu You’ll be Fine – Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’ll be Fine – Irzhal Efadh

Good night, baby

Why are you not here?

I need you

I need you

I need you ... so bad

You know that I want you, baby

Just make it easier

(Just make it easier)

(Just make it easier)

(Just make it easier)

(Just make it easier)

You need to know that I will keep you safe

No one will hurt you cause I'll keep you safe

Please tell me the way to make you mine

I'm pretty sure that you'll be fine

(Oh ku ingin bahagia)

You'll be fine

(Bersama dirimu)

(Kaulah satu-satunya)

You'll be fine

(Hanyalah dirimu)

You’ll be fine

Credits