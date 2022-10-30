Lirik Lagu Make It Right – Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Make It Right – Irzhal Efadh

I wanna be with you, is it alright?

I see your eyes just like a moonlight

It's getting colder but I'm sober

You know I try to treat you better

I wanna make it right, alright?

Just take you out all night

Be with you on that night, alright

You make me feel okay

Thousand stars in the sky

I just want you baby, I

I'll never make you cry

Hope I'll never be sad

Babe I'll keep you by my side

I will take you as my bride

I'm in love with you

And I

Just want to make it right

I wanna make it right, alright?

Just take you out all night

Be with you on that night, alright

You make me feel okay

Thousand stars in the sky

I just want you baby, I

I'll never make you cry

Hope I'll never be sad

Babe I'll keep you by my side

I will take you as my bride

I'm in love with you

And I

Just want to make it right

