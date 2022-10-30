Lirik Lagu Make It Right – Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Make It Right – Irzhal Efadh
I wanna be with you, is it alright?
I see your eyes just like a moonlight
It's getting colder but I'm sober
You know I try to treat you better
I wanna make it right, alright?
Just take you out all night
Be with you on that night, alright
You make me feel okay
Thousand stars in the sky
I just want you baby, I
I'll never make you cry
Hope I'll never be sad
Babe I'll keep you by my side
I will take you as my bride
I'm in love with you
And I
Just want to make it right
I wanna make it right, alright?
Just take you out all night
Be with you on that night, alright
You make me feel okay
Thousand stars in the sky
I just want you baby, I
I'll never make you cry
Hope I'll never be sad
Babe I'll keep you by my side
I will take you as my bride
I'm in love with you
And I
Just want to make it right
Credits
