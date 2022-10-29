Lirik Lagu Into You – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Into You – Ariana Grande
I'm so into you
I can barely breathe
And all I wanna do
Is to fall in deep
But close ain't close enough
'Til we cross the line, hey, yeah
So name a game to play
And I'll roll the dice, hey
Oh, baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh)
Before I make a move (ooh, ooh)
So, baby, come light me up
And maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous
But, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
Got everyone watchin' us
So, baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous
But, baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
Ooh, yeah
This could take some time, hey
I made too many mistakes
Better get this right, right, baby
Oh, baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh)
Before I make a move (ooh, ooh)
So, baby, come light me up
And maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous
But, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
