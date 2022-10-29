Lirik Lagu Into You – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Into You – Ariana Grande

I'm so into you

I can barely breathe

And all I wanna do

Is to fall in deep

But close ain't close enough

'Til we cross the line, hey, yeah

So name a game to play

And I'll roll the dice, hey

Oh, baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh)

Before I make a move (ooh, ooh)

So, baby, come light me up

And maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous

But, baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation and a little more touch my body

'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you

Got everyone watchin' us

So, baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous

But, baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and a little more touch my body

'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you

Ooh, yeah

This could take some time, hey

I made too many mistakes

Better get this right, right, baby

Oh, baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh)

Before I make a move (ooh, ooh)

So, baby, come light me up

And maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous

But, baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation and a little more touch my body

'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you