Lirik Lagu Into You – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB
Lirik lagu Into You yang dipopulerkan Ariana Grande.
Lirik lagu Into You yang dipopulerkan Ariana Grande. /YouTube/ArianaGrandeVEVO

Into You – Ariana Grande

I'm so into you
I can barely breathe
And all I wanna do
Is to fall in deep

But close ain't close enough
'Til we cross the line, hey, yeah
So name a game to play
And I'll roll the dice, hey

Oh, baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh)
Before I make a move (ooh, ooh)

So, baby, come light me up
And maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous
But, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you

Got everyone watchin' us
So, baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous
But, baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
Ooh, yeah

This could take some time, hey
I made too many mistakes
Better get this right, right, baby

Oh, baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh)
Before I make a move (ooh, ooh)

So, baby, come light me up
And maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous
But, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Curhat Dedi Mulyadi: 10 Tahun Jadi Bupati Tidak Pernah Gugat Cerai, Istri Jadi Bupati malah Sebaliknya
2

China akan Revisi UU Perlindungan Perempuan untuk Pertama Kalinya dalam 30 Tahun Terakhir
3

Alasan Pj Gubernur DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Percayakan Tuhiyat sebagai Dirut PT MRT
4

Jelang Piala Dunia 2022, Qatar Bebaskan Penonton Tanpa Tes Covid-19
5

Gubernur Jatim Cari Sejumlah Anak untuk Ikut Upacara Hari Sumpah Pemuda 2022: Saya Tunggu Besok
6

Animatik Awards 2022, Ajang Pendidikan Politik Sekaligus Sosialisasi Pemilu dan Pilkada 2024
7

Inflasi Tinggi Masih Jadi Perhatian dan Kewaspadaan di Indonesia Maupun Internasional
8

23 Link Twibbon Hari Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Medsos
9

Ekonom Yakin Indonesia Tak Terkena Resesi Tahun 2023, Berikut Beberapa Alasannya
10

15 Saksi Diperiksa Terkait Tragedi Kanjuruhan, hanya Iwan Bule yang Tak Hadir, Polisi: Ada Agenda dengan FIFA

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Priangan Timur News

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Preman Pensiun 7 dan Ikatan Cinta!

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Preman Pensiun 7 dan Ikatan Cinta!

29 Oktober 2022, 05:03 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Portal Sulut

Selalu Diikuti Dewa Hoki! 6 Zodiak ini Munculnya Gak Ada Obat Rezekinya Nomplok

Selalu Diikuti Dewa Hoki! 6 Zodiak ini Munculnya Gak Ada Obat Rezekinya Nomplok

29 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Utara Times

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh 

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh 

29 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Portal Sulut

Kalau Nggak Mau Rezeki Kalian Minggat, Jangan Letakkan Benda ini Di depan Pintu Rumah

Kalau Nggak Mau Rezeki Kalian Minggat, Jangan Letakkan Benda ini Di depan Pintu Rumah

29 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB

Media Blora

Kumpulan Soal PAS Seni Budaya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Kumpulan Soal PAS Seni Budaya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

29 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bayi Meninggal Dalam Kandungan, Inilah 5 Penyebab Terbanyak yang Perlu Diketahui Ibu Hamil

Bayi Meninggal Dalam Kandungan, Inilah 5 Penyebab Terbanyak yang Perlu Diketahui Ibu Hamil

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022: Pikiran Anda Siap untuk Menemukan Seseorang

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022: Pikiran Anda Siap untuk Menemukan Seseorang

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Ada Detective Conan dan Shinbi's House

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Ada Detective Conan dan Shinbi's House

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

30 Oktober Diperingati Hari Keuangan atau Hari Oeang, Simak Sejarahnya

30 Oktober Diperingati Hari Keuangan atau Hari Oeang, Simak Sejarahnya

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Rumah Selebritis, Kisah Viral, Mantan IPA dan IPS

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Rumah Selebritis, Kisah Viral, Mantan IPA dan IPS

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Blora

19 Shampoo yang Ditarik Unilever dari Pasaran, Picu Kanker dan Leukimia, Banyak Merek Terkenal di Indonesia

19 Shampoo yang Ditarik Unilever dari Pasaran, Picu Kanker dan Leukimia, Banyak Merek Terkenal di Indonesia

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Hari Stroke Sedunia 29 Oktober, Kenali dan Pahami 5 Gejala Stroke Berikut Ini

Hari Stroke Sedunia 29 Oktober, Kenali dan Pahami 5 Gejala Stroke Berikut Ini

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 29 Oktober 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Masalah Kompleks Bakal Menjebakmu

Ramalan Zodiak 29 Oktober 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Masalah Kompleks Bakal Menjebakmu

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Lebih dari 20 Tahun Berakting, ini Rahasia Gong Yoo Bisa Sukses di Kariernya

Lebih dari 20 Tahun Berakting, ini Rahasia Gong Yoo Bisa Sukses di Kariernya

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Realita STTU

Dalam Persidangan JPU Tampilkan Foto Brigadir J dari Rekaman CCTV di Rumah Dinas Ferdy Sambo

Dalam Persidangan JPU Tampilkan Foto Brigadir J dari Rekaman CCTV di Rumah Dinas Ferdy Sambo

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Sebuah Janji Manis Momen Paling Bahagia Dalam Hidup

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Sebuah Janji Manis Momen Paling Bahagia Dalam Hidup

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja Ninja Express Oktober 2022, Butuhkan Admin Area Berikut Persyaratan Umumnya

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja Ninja Express Oktober 2022, Butuhkan Admin Area Berikut Persyaratan Umumnya

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 6 Tanggal Lahir yang Diistimewakan Menurut Primbon Jawa

Inilah 6 Tanggal Lahir yang Diistimewakan Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 Oktober 2022, 04:59 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada di Cimahi Mall

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada di Cimahi Mall

29 Oktober 2022, 04:58 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Bulan November 2022 Lengkap! Pasaran, Wuku, Weton dan Jumat Kliwon 

Kalender Jawa Bulan November 2022 Lengkap! Pasaran, Wuku, Weton dan Jumat Kliwon 

29 Oktober 2022, 04:58 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini, 29 Oktober 2022: Nikmati Hasil Kerja Kerasmu, Jaga Kesehatan

Prediksi Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini, 29 Oktober 2022: Nikmati Hasil Kerja Kerasmu, Jaga Kesehatan

29 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

29 Oktober 2022, 04:55 WIB

Portal Sulut

Gara-gara Amalan Ini, Malaikat sampai Lelah Mencatat Pahala Orang Kata Gus Baha

Gara-gara Amalan Ini, Malaikat sampai Lelah Mencatat Pahala Orang Kata Gus Baha

29 Oktober 2022, 04:52 WIB

Media Blora

Update Latihan Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

Update Latihan Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

29 Oktober 2022, 04:52 WIB