Lirik Lagu Side to Side – Ariana Grande feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Side to Side – Ariana Grande feat Nicki Minaj

I've been here all night (Ariana)

I've been here all day (Nicki Minaj)

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

(Let them hoes know)

I'm talkin' to ya

See you standing over there with your body

Feeling like I wanna rock with your body

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('Bout nothin')

I'm comin' at ya

'Cause I know you got a bad reputation

Doesn't matter, 'cause you give me temptation

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('Bout nothin')

These friends keep talkin' way too much

Say I should give you up

Can't hear them no, 'cause I

I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (Side to side)

Been tryna hide it

Baby what's it gonna hurt if they don't know?

Makin' everybody think that we solo

Just as long as you know you got me (You got me)

And boy I got ya

'Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil

And I know it's gonna get me in trouble

Just as long as you know you got me

These friends keep talkin' way too much

Say I should give you up

Can't hear them no, 'cause

I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (Side to side)

I've been here all night

(Been here all night, baby)

I've been here all day

(Been here all day, baby)

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (Side to side)

This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

If you wanna menage I got a tricycle