Lirik Lagu Stay Close, Don't Go - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay Close, Don't Go - Secondhand Serenade
Stay Close, Don't Go - Secondhand Serenade
I'm staring at the glass in front of me,
Is it half empty? Have I ruined all you've given me?
I know I've been selfish,
I know I've been foolish,
But look through that
And you will see,
I'll do better, I know,
Baby, I can do better
If you leave me tonight, I'll wake up alone,
Don't tell me I will make it on my own,
Don't leave me tonight,
This heart of stone will sing till it dies
If you leave me tonight
Sometimes I stare at you while you are sleeping,
I listen to your breathing,
Amazed how I somehow managed to
Sweep you off your feet girl,
Your perfect little feet girl
I took for granted what you do
But I'll do better, I know
Baby, I can do better
If you leave me tonight, I'll wake up alone,
Don't tell me I will make it on my own,
Don't leave me tonight,
This heart of stone will sing till it dies
If you leave me tonight
And don't you know my heart is pumping, oh,
It's putting up the fight,
And I've got this feeling,
That everything's alright,
And don't you see,
I'm not the only one for you
But you're the only one for me
If you leave me tonight I'll wake up alone,
If you leave me tonight,
(Close) I'll wake up alone,
(Don't) Don't tell me I will
(Go) Make it on my own,
(Stay) Don't leave me tonight,
(Close) This heart of stone
(Don't) Will sing till it dies
(Go) If you leave me tonight
Don't leave me tonight
Dirilis: 2005
Album: Awake: Remixed & Remastered, 10 Years & 10,000 Tears Later
Artis: Secondhand Serenade
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock
Penulis lagu: John Vesely
Artikel Pilihan