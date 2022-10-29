Lirik Lagu Stay Close, Don't Go - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay Close, Don't Go - Secondhand Serenade

I'm staring at the glass in front of me,

Is it half empty? Have I ruined all you've given me?

I know I've been selfish,

I know I've been foolish,

But look through that

And you will see,

I'll do better, I know,

Baby, I can do better

If you leave me tonight, I'll wake up alone,

Don't tell me I will make it on my own,

Don't leave me tonight,

This heart of stone will sing till it dies

If you leave me tonight

Sometimes I stare at you while you are sleeping,

I listen to your breathing,

Amazed how I somehow managed to

Sweep you off your feet girl,

Your perfect little feet girl

I took for granted what you do

But I'll do better, I know

Baby, I can do better

If you leave me tonight, I'll wake up alone,

Don't tell me I will make it on my own,

Don't leave me tonight,

This heart of stone will sing till it dies

If you leave me tonight

And don't you know my heart is pumping, oh,

It's putting up the fight,

And I've got this feeling,

That everything's alright,

And don't you see,

I'm not the only one for you

But you're the only one for me

If you leave me tonight I'll wake up alone,

If you leave me tonight,

(Close) I'll wake up alone,

(Don't) Don't tell me I will

(Go) Make it on my own,

(Stay) Don't leave me tonight,

(Close) This heart of stone

(Don't) Will sing till it dies

(Go) If you leave me tonight

Don't leave me tonight

Dirilis: 2005

Album: Awake: Remixed & Remastered, 10 Years & 10,000 Tears Later

Artis: Secondhand Serenade

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock

Penulis lagu: John Vesely