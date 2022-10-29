Lirik Lagu Count On Me – Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Count On Me – Bruno Mars
Oh-oh
If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea
I'll sail the world to find you
If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see
I'll be the light to guide you
We'll find out what we're made of
When we are called to help our friends in need
You can count on me like one, two, three
I'll be there
And I know when I need it, I can count on you like four, three, two
And you'll be there
'Cause that's what friends are supposed to do, oh, yeah
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, yeah, yeah
If you tossin' and you're turnin' and you just can't fall asleep
I'll sing a song beside you
And if you ever forget how much you really mean to me
Every day I will remind you, oh
We'll find out what we're made of
When we are called to help our friends in need
You can count on me like one, two, three
I'll be there
And I know when I need it, I can count on you like four, three, two
And you'll be there
'Cause that's what friends are supposed to do, oh, yeah
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, yeah, yeah
You'll always have my shoulder when you cry
I'll never let go, never say goodbye
You know
You can count on me like one, two, three
I'll be there
And I know when I need it I can count on you like four, three, two
And you'll be there
'Cause that's what friends are supposed to do, oh, yeah
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
You can count on me 'cause I can count on you
Credit
Artis: Benyamin S & Ida Royani
Album: Doo-Wops & Hooligans
Genre: Tropical music, Contemporary folk music, Electronica
Dirilis: 7 November 2011
Penulis lagu: Peter Gene Hernandez, Ari Levine, Philip Martin Lawrence
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Lagu Count On Me menceritakan persahabatan sejati. Sahabat adalah orang yang bisa menerimamu apa adanya, mengerti tentang perasaan kita juga bisa menjadi pendengar terbaik saat kita curhat akan masalah kita, dan solusi atas permasalahan tersebut.
Sahabat sejati sesungguhnya ialah seharusnya ketika mereka ada disaat kita membutuhkan. Namun tidak dengan teman yang datang disaat berjalan baik-baik saja namun tak datang di saat kita susah.
Sahabat sejati sesungguhnya adalah sahabat yang loyal, saling membantu, bahu membahu, saling menhingatkan, atau memperbaiki ketika kita berada di jalan yang salah. (Muhammad Anton Bahrul Alam)***
