Lirik Lagu Count On Me – Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Count On Me – Bruno Mars

Oh-oh

If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea

I'll sail the world to find you

If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see

I'll be the light to guide you

We'll find out what we're made of

When we are called to help our friends in need

You can count on me like one, two, three

I'll be there

And I know when I need it, I can count on you like four, three, two

And you'll be there

'Cause that's what friends are supposed to do, oh, yeah

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, yeah, yeah

If you tossin' and you're turnin' and you just can't fall asleep

I'll sing a song beside you

And if you ever forget how much you really mean to me

Every day I will remind you, oh

We'll find out what we're made of

When we are called to help our friends in need

You can count on me like one, two, three

I'll be there

And I know when I need it, I can count on you like four, three, two

And you'll be there

'Cause that's what friends are supposed to do, oh, yeah

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, yeah, yeah

You'll always have my shoulder when you cry

I'll never let go, never say goodbye

You know

You can count on me like one, two, three

I'll be there

And I know when I need it I can count on you like four, three, two

And you'll be there

'Cause that's what friends are supposed to do, oh, yeah

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

You can count on me 'cause I can count on you

Credit

Artis: Benyamin S & Ida Royani

Album: Doo-Wops & Hooligans

Genre: Tropical music, Contemporary folk music, Electronica

Dirilis: 7 November 2011

Penulis lagu: Peter Gene Hernandez, Ari Levine, Philip Martin Lawrence

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu Count On Me menceritakan persahabatan sejati. Sahabat adalah orang yang bisa menerimamu apa adanya, mengerti tentang perasaan kita juga bisa menjadi pendengar terbaik saat kita curhat akan masalah kita, dan solusi atas permasalahan tersebut.

Sahabat sejati sesungguhnya ialah seharusnya ketika mereka ada disaat kita membutuhkan. Namun tidak dengan teman yang datang disaat berjalan baik-baik saja namun tak datang di saat kita susah.

Sahabat sejati sesungguhnya adalah sahabat yang loyal, saling membantu, bahu membahu, saling menhingatkan, atau memperbaiki ketika kita berada di jalan yang salah. (Muhammad Anton Bahrul Alam)***