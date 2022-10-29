Lirik Lagu Never Meant – American Football dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Meant – American Football

Let's just forget

Everything said

And everything we did

Best friends and better halves

Goodbyes

And the autumn night

When we realized

We were falling out of love

There were some things

That were said

That weren't meant

There were some things

That were said

That weren't meant

There were some things

That were said

That weren't meant

There were some things

That were said

That weren't meant

There were some things

That were said

That weren't meant

There were some things

That were said

That weren't meant

There were some things

That were said

That weren't meant

There were some things

That were said

But we never did