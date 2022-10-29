Lirik Lagu Never Meant – American Football dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Meant – American Football
Let's just forget
Everything said
And everything we did
Best friends and better halves
Goodbyes
And the autumn night
When we realized
We were falling out of love
There were some things
That were said
That weren't meant
There were some things
That were said
That weren't meant
There were some things
That were said
That weren't meant
There were some things
That were said
That weren't meant
There were some things
That were said
That weren't meant
There were some things
That were said
That weren't meant
There were some things
That were said
That weren't meant
There were some things
That were said
But we never did
