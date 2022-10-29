Lirik Lagu 2002 – Anne Marie dan Fakta di Baliknya

2002 – Anne Marie

I will always remember

The day you kissed my lips

Light as a feather

And it went just like this

No, it's never been better

Than the summer of 2002 (ooh)

Uh, we were only eleven

But acting like grown-ups

Like we are in the present

Drinking from plastic cups

Singing, "Love is forever and ever"

Well, I guess that was true

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

And it went like this, say

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

Now we're under the covers

Fast forward to eighteen

We are more than lovers

Yeah, we are all we need

When we're holding each other

I'm taken back to 2002 (ooh)

Yeah

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

And it went like this, say

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

Oh, now

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young

On the day we fell in love

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

On the day we fell in love, love, love