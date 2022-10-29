Lirik Im On One - Future ft. Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Im On One - Future ft. Drake



Hol' up, wait

That's that bitch

(Torey, I know what to do with it)

That's that gas, that global high

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm on one, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm on one, I'm on one

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm on one, I'm on one



My lil' one sprayed the clip and threw his arm out of place

We too damn rich to worry 'bout a murder case

Tellin' on yourself is the only way you wanna escape

Call me Michael Phelps for swimmin' in your bitch face

Pop a Adderall so I can focus, count this cake

Skinny nigga, but my pockets out of shape

ATL nigga, all the cars California plates

Fight for my niggas, they gon' gеt it brack-brackin'

4 Tray gangsters, they gon' get it crack-crackin'

ABK gon' walk a nigga down, straightjackеt

Niggas go psychotic 'bout this shit, ain't just rappin'

Niggas pullin' robberies in this bitch, we ain't just trappin'

If another body drop, the feds might just snatch me

Man down, I'ma be overseas when it happen

Word around town, got them Ps in the attic

I'm applyin' pressure in the field, John Madden

Hundred thou' vacuumed sealed up, I'm just stackin' it

Finessin' is a sport, caught me a yellow one like Fabolous

Four-twenty-five, two stone, check the clarity



I'm on one, I'm on one, yeah

Hold up, slow down, wait, catch up (Catch up)

I'm on one, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm on one, I'm on one

I got a different type of body built

(Ayy)



All my hoes rockin' Audemar (Hold up)

All my hoes rockin' Rollie, Audemar, Patek (Hold up)

Bustdown thotiana, bustdown thotiana

Bust down a thotty with a bustdown, yeah

I hate bein' in my feels, I hate twenty dollar bills

We too famous to be goin' on no drills, nah, for real

Never been up to my record label, never knew the deal

Said she wanna see the world and she tired of sittin' still

I'ma take her ass to Paris, fuck her on that Ferris wheel

Take her to see Cristiano, fuck her in that Benz Viano

Champions League shit, there'll be a driver for you on arrival

When I finally see ya, all I wanna see is

Right hand, right knee, left hand, left knee

Make that ass wave, make that ass jet-ski, what

I don't know why the fuck niggas tryna test me, what

I'm just all about my goals like Ovechkin, what

I'm just all about my goals like I'm Messi, what

Bein' messy, shit do not impress me, what

I could never be your man, I'm your bestie, what

And I never liked you niggas, so don't text me



I'm on one, I'm on one (Okay, okay)

Outside my body, I'm on one (Okay, okay)

Yeah, hold up, wait, slow down, catch up (Okay, okay)

Yeah



All my hoes rockin' Audemar

All my hoes rockin' Rollie, Audemar, Patek

Bustdown thotiana, bustdown thotiana

Bust down a thotty with a bustdown

Okay, okay

Grrr



Credit



Produser: Torey Montana

Penulis: Torey Montana, Drake, dan Future

Album: I NEVER LIKED YOU

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Im On One yang dibawakan oleh Future dirilis pada 29 April 2022. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album terbaru Future yang bernama I NEVER LIKED YOU.



Dalam lagu ini, rapper asal Atlanta itu merekrut musisi ternama asal Kanada, Drake, untuk melakukan kolaborasi dalam lagu hip-hop.



Melalui lagu ini, keduanya mengekspresikan kecintaan mereka pada wanita, perhiasan, obat-obatan, barang-barang desainer, dan hal-hal lainnya yang identik dengan gaya hidup seorang rapper.



Sebelumnya, Future juga telah beberapa kali melakukan kolaborasi dengan Drake. Salah satunya pada lagu terpopuler milik keduanya yang bertajuk Life Is Good yang dirilis pada 10 Januari 2020. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

