Lirik Im On One - Future ft. Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB
Future
Future /YouTube/Future

Im On One - Future ft. Drake

Hol' up, wait
That's that bitch
(Torey, I know what to do with it)
That's that gas, that global high
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm on one, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm on one, I'm on one
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm on one, I'm on one

My lil' one sprayed the clip and threw his arm out of place
We too damn rich to worry 'bout a murder case
Tellin' on yourself is the only way you wanna escape
Call me Michael Phelps for swimmin' in your bitch face
Pop a Adderall so I can focus, count this cake
Skinny nigga, but my pockets out of shape
ATL nigga, all the cars California plates
Fight for my niggas, they gon' gеt it brack-brackin'
4 Tray gangsters, they gon' get it crack-crackin'
ABK gon' walk a nigga down, straightjackеt
Niggas go psychotic 'bout this shit, ain't just rappin'
Niggas pullin' robberies in this bitch, we ain't just trappin'
If another body drop, the feds might just snatch me
Man down, I'ma be overseas when it happen
Word around town, got them Ps in the attic
I'm applyin' pressure in the field, John Madden
Hundred thou' vacuumed sealed up, I'm just stackin' it
Finessin' is a sport, caught me a yellow one like Fabolous
Four-twenty-five, two stone, check the clarity

I'm on one, I'm on one, yeah
Hold up, slow down, wait, catch up (Catch up)
I'm on one, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm on one, I'm on one
I got a different type of body built
(Ayy)

All my hoes rockin' Audemar (Hold up)
All my hoes rockin' Rollie, Audemar, Patek (Hold up)
Bustdown thotiana, bustdown thotiana
Bust down a thotty with a bustdown, yeah
I hate bein' in my feels, I hate twenty dollar bills
We too famous to be goin' on no drills, nah, for real
Never been up to my record label, never knew the deal
Said she wanna see the world and she tired of sittin' still
I'ma take her ass to Paris, fuck her on that Ferris wheel
Take her to see Cristiano, fuck her in that Benz Viano
Champions League shit, there'll be a driver for you on arrival
When I finally see ya, all I wanna see is
Right hand, right knee, left hand, left knee
Make that ass wave, make that ass jet-ski, what
I don't know why the fuck niggas tryna test me, what
I'm just all about my goals like Ovechkin, what
I'm just all about my goals like I'm Messi, what
Bein' messy, shit do not impress me, what
I could never be your man, I'm your bestie, what
And I never liked you niggas, so don't text me

I'm on one, I'm on one (Okay, okay)
Outside my body, I'm on one (Okay, okay)
Yeah, hold up, wait, slow down, catch up (Okay, okay)
Yeah

All my hoes rockin' Audemar
All my hoes rockin' Rollie, Audemar, Patek
Bustdown thotiana, bustdown thotiana
Bust down a thotty with a bustdown
Okay, okay
Grrr

Credit

Produser: Torey Montana
Penulis: Torey Montana, Drake, dan Future
Album: I NEVER LIKED YOU
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

Im On One yang dibawakan oleh Future dirilis pada 29 April 2022. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album terbaru Future yang bernama I NEVER LIKED YOU.

Dalam lagu ini, rapper asal Atlanta itu merekrut musisi ternama asal Kanada, Drake, untuk melakukan kolaborasi dalam lagu hip-hop.

Melalui lagu ini, keduanya mengekspresikan kecintaan mereka pada wanita, perhiasan, obat-obatan, barang-barang desainer, dan hal-hal lainnya yang identik dengan gaya hidup seorang rapper.

Sebelumnya, Future juga telah beberapa kali melakukan kolaborasi dengan Drake. Salah satunya pada lagu terpopuler milik keduanya yang bertajuk Life Is Good yang dirilis pada 10 Januari 2020. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

