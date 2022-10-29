Lirik Lagu Glamorous - Fergie ft. Ludacris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Glamorous - Fergie ft. Ludacris
Are you ready?
Yeah, Polow Da Don, it's Fergie
If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home, you say it!
"If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home!"
G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S, yeah
G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S
[Chorus: Fergie & (Polow da Don)]
We flying first class, up in the sky
Poppin' champagne
Livin' my life in the fast lane
I won't change by the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy (Are you ready?)
The glamorous
The glamorous, glamorous
By the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy
The glamorous
The glamorous, glamorous
By the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy
Wear them gold and diamond rings
All them things don't mean a thing
Chaperones and limousines
Shopping for expensive things
I be on the movie screens
Magazines and bougie scenes
I'm not clean, I'm not pristine
I'm no queen, I'm no machine
I still go to Taco Bell
Drive-through, raw as hell
I don't care, I'm still real
No matter how many records I sell
After the show, after the Grammys
I like to go cool out with the family
Sippin' and reminiscin'
On days when I had a Mustang
And now I'm
First class, up in the sky
Poppin' champagne
Livin' my life in the fast lane
I won't change by the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy (Are you ready?)
The glamorous
The glamorous, glamorous
By the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy
The glamorous
The glamorous, glamorous
By the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy
I'm talking champagne wishes, caviar dreams
You deserve nothing but all the finer things
Now this whole world has no clue what to do with us
I've got enough money in the bank for the two of us
Plus I gotta keep enough lettuce to support your shoe fetish
Lifestyle so rich and famous, Robin Leach'll get jealous
Half a million for the stones
Taking trips from here to Rome
So if you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home
G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S, yes
G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S
Flyin' first class, up in the sky
Poppin' champagne
Livin' my life in the fast lane
I won't change by the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy
The glamorous
The glamorous, glamorous
By the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy
The glamorous
The glamorous, glamorous
By the glamorous
Ooh, the flossy, flossy
I got problems up to here, I got people in my ear
Telling me these crazy thangs that I don't wanna know (Fuck y'all)
I got money in the bank, and I'd really like to thank
All the fans, I'd like to thank, thank you, really though
'Cause I remember yesterday, when I dreamt about them days
When I'd rock on MTV, that'd be really dope
Damn, it's been a long road, and the industry is cold
I'm glad my daddy told me so, he let his daughter know
(If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home, you say it!)
My daddy told me so
("If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home!")
He let his daughter know
(He said, "If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home, you say it!)
My daddy told me so
("If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home!")
He let his daughter know
Credit
Produser: Ron Fair, will.i.am, dan Polow da Don
Penulis: Blac Elvis, Ludacris, Fergie, will.i.am, dan Polow da Don
Album: The Dutchess
Genre: Pop, R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
Glamorous merupakan salah satu lagu terpopuler yang dibawakan oleh musisi legendaris Fergie yang berkolaborasi dengan Ludacris, rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS).
Lagu ini direkam dan dirilis oleh Fergie sebagai single ketujuh dari album studio debutnya yang bernama The Dutchess pada 23 Januari 2007.
Secara lirik, lagu ini menceritakan tentang Fergie yang tetap bersikap apa adanya dan setia pada identitas diri yang sebenarnya, terlepas dari ketenaran dan kesuksesannya sebagai seorang musisi.
Glamorous pun akhirnya sukses memuncak pada urutan nomor satu di Billboard Hot 100, menjadikannya lagu hit nomor satu milik Fergie yang kedua di tangga lagu sebagai artis solo.
Lagu tersebut pun dianugerahi tiga kali sertifikasi platinum usai mencapai tiga juta penjualan di AS. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
