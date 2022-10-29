Lirik Lagu Glamorous - Fergie ft. Ludacris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Glamorous - Fergie ft. Ludacris



Are you ready?

Yeah, Polow Da Don, it's Fergie



If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home, you say it!

"If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home!"



G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S, yeah

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S

[Chorus: Fergie & (Polow da Don)]

We flying first class, up in the sky

Poppin' champagne

Livin' my life in the fast lane

I won't change by the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy (Are you ready?)

The glamorous

The glamorous, glamorous

By the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy

The glamorous

The glamorous, glamorous

By the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy



Wear them gold and diamond rings

All them things don't mean a thing

Chaperones and limousines

Shopping for expensive things

I be on the movie screens

Magazines and bougie scenes

I'm not clean, I'm not pristine

I'm no queen, I'm no machine

I still go to Taco Bell

Drive-through, raw as hell

I don't care, I'm still real

No matter how many records I sell

After the show, after the Grammys

I like to go cool out with the family

Sippin' and reminiscin'

On days when I had a Mustang

And now I'm



First class, up in the sky

Poppin' champagne

Livin' my life in the fast lane

I won't change by the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy (Are you ready?)

The glamorous

The glamorous, glamorous

By the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy

The glamorous

The glamorous, glamorous

By the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy



I'm talking champagne wishes, caviar dreams

You deserve nothing but all the finer things

Now this whole world has no clue what to do with us

I've got enough money in the bank for the two of us

Plus I gotta keep enough lettuce to support your shoe fetish

Lifestyle so rich and famous, Robin Leach'll get jealous

Half a million for the stones

Taking trips from here to Rome

So if you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home



G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S, yes

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S



Flyin' first class, up in the sky

Poppin' champagne

Livin' my life in the fast lane

I won't change by the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy

The glamorous

The glamorous, glamorous

By the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy

The glamorous

The glamorous, glamorous

By the glamorous

Ooh, the flossy, flossy



I got problems up to here, I got people in my ear

Telling me these crazy thangs that I don't wanna know (Fuck y'all)

I got money in the bank, and I'd really like to thank

All the fans, I'd like to thank, thank you, really though

'Cause I remember yesterday, when I dreamt about them days

When I'd rock on MTV, that'd be really dope

Damn, it's been a long road, and the industry is cold

I'm glad my daddy told me so, he let his daughter know



(If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home, you say it!)

My daddy told me so

("If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home!")

He let his daughter know

(He said, "If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home, you say it!)

My daddy told me so

("If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home!")

He let his daughter know



Credit



Produser: Ron Fair, ​will.i.am, dan Polow da Don

Penulis: Blac Elvis, Ludacris, Fergie, ​will.i.am, dan Polow da Don

Album: The Dutchess

Genre: Pop, R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Glamorous merupakan salah satu lagu terpopuler yang dibawakan oleh musisi legendaris Fergie yang berkolaborasi dengan Ludacris, rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS).



Lagu ini direkam dan dirilis oleh Fergie sebagai single ketujuh dari album studio debutnya yang bernama The Dutchess pada 23 Januari 2007.



Secara lirik, lagu ini menceritakan tentang Fergie yang tetap bersikap apa adanya dan setia pada identitas diri yang sebenarnya, terlepas dari ketenaran dan kesuksesannya sebagai seorang musisi.



Glamorous pun akhirnya sukses memuncak pada urutan nomor satu di Billboard Hot 100, menjadikannya lagu hit nomor satu milik Fergie yang kedua di tangga lagu sebagai artis solo.



Lagu tersebut pun dianugerahi tiga kali sertifikasi platinum usai mencapai tiga juta penjualan di AS. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***