Lirik Lagu Fergalicious - Fergie ft. ​will.i.am dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB
Fergie
Fergie /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Fergie

Fergalicious - Fergie ft. ​will.i.am

(Four, tres, two, uno)
Listen up y'all, 'cause this is it
The beat that I'm banging is delicious

Fergalicious definition, make the boys go loco
They want my treasures so they get their pleasures from my photo
You can see me, you can squeeze me
I ain't easy, I ain't sleazy
I got reasons why I tease 'em
Boys just come and go like seasons

Fergalicious (So delicious)
But, I ain't promiscuous
And if you were suspicious
All that shit is fictitious
I blow kisses (Muah!)
That puts them boys on rock, rock
And they be lining down the block
Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno)

It's so delicious (It's hot, hot)
It's so delicious (I put them boys on rock, rock)
It's so delicious (They want a taste of what I got)
I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-tasty, tasty)

Fergalicious def-
Fergalicious def-
Fergalicious def- (Def-, def-, def-, def-...)

Fergalicious definition, make them boys go crazy
They always claim they know me
Comin' to me, call me Stacy (Hey, Stacy!)
I'm the F to the E-R-G the I, the E
And can't no other lady put it down like me

I'm fergalicious (So delicious)
My body stay vicious
I be up in the gym, just working on my fitness
He's my witness (Ooh, wee!)
I put your boy on rock, rock
And he be lining down the block
Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!)

It's so delicious (It's hot, hot)
It's so delicious (I put them boys on rock, rock)
It's so delicious (They want a taste of what I got)
I'm Fergalicious

H-h-h-h-hold up! Check it out!

Baby, baby, baby
If you really wanna play
Honey, get some patience
Maybe then you'll get a taste
Of my tasty, tasty
I'll be laced with lacey
It's so tasty, tasty
It'll make you crazy

T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D, to the E to the
To the, to the... (Hit it, Fergie)

All the time I turn around, brothas gather 'round
Always looking at me up and down, looking at my uhhh
I just wanna say it now, I ain't trying to 'round up
Drama little mama, I don't wanna take your man
And I know I'm coming off just a little bit conceited
And I keep on repeatin' how the boys wanna eat it
But I'm tryna tell, that I can't be treated like clientele

'Cause they say she delicious (So delicious)
But, I ain't promiscuous
And if you was suspicious
All that shit is fictitious
I blow kisses (Muah!)
That puts them boys on rock, rock
And they be lining down the block
Just to watch what I got
(Four, tres, two, uno!)

My body stay vicious
I be up in the gym, just working on my fitness
He's my witness (Ooh, wee!)
I put your boy on rock, rock
And he be lining down the block
Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!)

It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-tasty, tasty)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-t-t-t-t)

T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the, to the, to the, to the...

Credit

Produser: ​will.i.am
Penulis: Crazy J, Baby D (J.J. Fad), OG Rocker, MC JB, Arabian Prince, Fergie, Derrick Rahming, DAN ​will.i.am
Album: The Dutchess
Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di balik lagu

Lagu hit Fergalicious yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi Amerika Fergie dengan will.i.am dirilis pada 26 Oktober 2006.

Lagu tersebut direkam oleh Fergie untuk menjadi lagu kedua dari album studio debutnya yang bernama The Dutchess.

Judul lagunya merupakan kombinasi dari nama panggung Fergie dan kata “delicious.”

“Dia akan memiliki lagu tentang boneka voodoo dan dia akan berbicara tentang masa lalunya dan bagaimana dia mengatasi setan-setan itu," ujar produser eksekutif album The Dutchess, will.i.am, dalam sebuah wawancara dengan MTV.

“Tetapi kemudian dia akan memiliki lagu seperti Fergalicious, ketika dia hanya bersikap sebagai wanita judes dan memamerkan barang-barangnya dari sudut pandang perempuan yang kuat,” tuturnya melanjutkan.

Menurut Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), pada 25 Juli 2016, lagu tersebut telah terjual sebanyak empat juta unit di Amerika Serikat (AS). (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

 

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Curhat Dedi Mulyadi: 10 Tahun Jadi Bupati Tidak Pernah Gugat Cerai, Istri Jadi Bupati malah Sebaliknya
2

China akan Revisi UU Perlindungan Perempuan untuk Pertama Kalinya dalam 30 Tahun Terakhir
3

Alasan Pj Gubernur DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Percayakan Tuhiyat sebagai Dirut PT MRT
4

Jelang Piala Dunia 2022, Qatar Bebaskan Penonton Tanpa Tes Covid-19
5

Gubernur Jatim Cari Sejumlah Anak untuk Ikut Upacara Hari Sumpah Pemuda 2022: Saya Tunggu Besok
6

Animatik Awards 2022, Ajang Pendidikan Politik Sekaligus Sosialisasi Pemilu dan Pilkada 2024
7

Inflasi Tinggi Masih Jadi Perhatian dan Kewaspadaan di Indonesia Maupun Internasional
8

23 Link Twibbon Hari Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Medsos
9

Ekonom Yakin Indonesia Tak Terkena Resesi Tahun 2023, Berikut Beberapa Alasannya
10

15 Saksi Diperiksa Terkait Tragedi Kanjuruhan, hanya Iwan Bule yang Tak Hadir, Polisi: Ada Agenda dengan FIFA

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Gara-gara Amalan Ini, Malaikat sampai Lelah Mencatat Pahala Orang Kata Gus Baha

Gara-gara Amalan Ini, Malaikat sampai Lelah Mencatat Pahala Orang Kata Gus Baha

29 Oktober 2022, 04:52 WIB

Media Blora

Update Latihan Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

Update Latihan Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

29 Oktober 2022, 04:52 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 di ITC BSD

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 di ITC BSD

29 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Sinetron Panggilan dan Konser Terima Kasih Dangdut

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Sinetron Panggilan dan Konser Terima Kasih Dangdut

29 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Indosiar MOJI Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Tonton Liga Inggris dan Konser Terima Kasih Dangdut

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Indosiar MOJI Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Tonton Liga Inggris dan Konser Terima Kasih Dangdut

29 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Resep Sambal Lamongan Beserta Tips Agar Bisa Tahan Lama dan Tidak Cepat Basi, Cukup Lakukan 1 Hal Ini!

Resep Sambal Lamongan Beserta Tips Agar Bisa Tahan Lama dan Tidak Cepat Basi, Cukup Lakukan 1 Hal Ini!

29 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Sleman Yogyakarta, 29 Oktober 2022, beserta Doa Setelah Adzan dan Keutamaannya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Sleman Yogyakarta, 29 Oktober 2022, beserta Doa Setelah Adzan dan Keutamaannya

29 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Dapur Ngebor, Mom & Kids, dan Upin & Ipin

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Dapur Ngebor, Mom & Kids, dan Upin & Ipin

29 Oktober 2022, 04:47 WIB

Media Blora

Cek Keberuntungan Taurus Hari Ini, Berikut Ini Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022

Cek Keberuntungan Taurus Hari Ini, Berikut Ini Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022

29 Oktober 2022, 04:47 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Muswil IX, Hari Ini Warga LDII Sulawesi Utara Memilih Ketua DPW 'Baru'

Muswil IX, Hari Ini Warga LDII Sulawesi Utara Memilih Ketua DPW 'Baru'

29 Oktober 2022, 04:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Media Blora

Download Contoh Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

Download Contoh Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

29 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, 29 Oktober 2022: Tetap Berhati-hati dalam mengambil Sikap, Jaga Kesehatan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, 29 Oktober 2022: Tetap Berhati-hati dalam mengambil Sikap, Jaga Kesehatan

29 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim dan Tukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Sebelum Kadaluarsa

Klaim dan Tukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Sebelum Kadaluarsa

29 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Potensi Badung

REZEKI NOMPLOK! Bupati Giri Prasta Berikan Gaji ke Anggota BPPD Badung, Segini Besarannya

REZEKI NOMPLOK! Bupati Giri Prasta Berikan Gaji ke Anggota BPPD Badung, Segini Besarannya

29 Oktober 2022, 04:38 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Insert Pagi, CLBK Dan Film Bioskop The Call

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Insert Pagi, CLBK Dan Film Bioskop The Call

29 Oktober 2022, 04:38 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants Movie dan Super Youth Generation

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants Movie dan Super Youth Generation

29 Oktober 2022, 04:37 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Rizky Billar Kena Semprot Tetangganya, Diduga Karena Balap di Kompleks Perumahan

Rizky Billar Kena Semprot Tetangganya, Diduga Karena Balap di Kompleks Perumahan

29 Oktober 2022, 04:36 WIB

Warta Lombok

Sinopsis Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Riddhima Disekap Sosok Bertopeng, Vansh Ancam Hukum Aahana

Sinopsis Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Riddhima Disekap Sosok Bertopeng, Vansh Ancam Hukum Aahana

29 Oktober 2022, 04:35 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Zona Musik, Film Seandainya, dan Tonight Show

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Zona Musik, Film Seandainya, dan Tonight Show

29 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Portal Sulut

Mengerikan Banyak Nyawa Melayang di Tahun 2023 Karena Ini Menurut Ramalan Tigor Otadan, 4 Artis Kecelakaan

Mengerikan Banyak Nyawa Melayang di Tahun 2023 Karena Ini Menurut Ramalan Tigor Otadan, 4 Artis Kecelakaan

29 Oktober 2022, 04:29 WIB

Zona Priangan

NewJeans dengan Cepat Peroleh Popularitas Global, Hanni Menjadi Duta Merek Produk Mewah Gucci

NewJeans dengan Cepat Peroleh Popularitas Global, Hanni Menjadi Duta Merek Produk Mewah Gucci

29 Oktober 2022, 04:27 WIB