Lirik Lagu Fergalicious - Fergie ft. ​will.i.am dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fergalicious - Fergie ft. ​will.i.am



(Four, tres, two, uno)

Listen up y'all, 'cause this is it

The beat that I'm banging is delicious



Fergalicious definition, make the boys go loco

They want my treasures so they get their pleasures from my photo

You can see me, you can squeeze me

I ain't easy, I ain't sleazy

I got reasons why I tease 'em

Boys just come and go like seasons



Fergalicious (So delicious)

But, I ain't promiscuous

And if you were suspicious

All that shit is fictitious

I blow kisses (Muah!)

That puts them boys on rock, rock

And they be lining down the block

Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno)



It's so delicious (It's hot, hot)

It's so delicious (I put them boys on rock, rock)

It's so delicious (They want a taste of what I got)

I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-tasty, tasty)



Fergalicious def-

Fergalicious def-

Fergalicious def- (Def-, def-, def-, def-...)



Fergalicious definition, make them boys go crazy

They always claim they know me

Comin' to me, call me Stacy (Hey, Stacy!)

I'm the F to the E-R-G the I, the E

And can't no other lady put it down like me



I'm fergalicious (So delicious)

My body stay vicious

I be up in the gym, just working on my fitness

He's my witness (Ooh, wee!)

I put your boy on rock, rock

And he be lining down the block

Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!)



It's so delicious (It's hot, hot)

It's so delicious (I put them boys on rock, rock)

It's so delicious (They want a taste of what I got)

I'm Fergalicious



H-h-h-h-hold up! Check it out!



Baby, baby, baby

If you really wanna play

Honey, get some patience

Maybe then you'll get a taste

Of my tasty, tasty

I'll be laced with lacey

It's so tasty, tasty

It'll make you crazy



T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty

T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty

D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S

To the D, to the E to the

To the, to the... (Hit it, Fergie)



All the time I turn around, brothas gather 'round

Always looking at me up and down, looking at my uhhh

I just wanna say it now, I ain't trying to 'round up

Drama little mama, I don't wanna take your man

And I know I'm coming off just a little bit conceited

And I keep on repeatin' how the boys wanna eat it

But I'm tryna tell, that I can't be treated like clientele



'Cause they say she delicious (So delicious)

But, I ain't promiscuous

And if you was suspicious

All that shit is fictitious

I blow kisses (Muah!)

That puts them boys on rock, rock

And they be lining down the block

Just to watch what I got

(Four, tres, two, uno!)



My body stay vicious

I be up in the gym, just working on my fitness

He's my witness (Ooh, wee!)

I put your boy on rock, rock

And he be lining down the block

Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!)



It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)

It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)

It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)

I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-tasty, tasty)

It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)

It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)

It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)

I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-t-t-t-t)



T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty

T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty

T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty

T to the A to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)

To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S

To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S

To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S

To the D to the E to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)

T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty

T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty

T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty

T to the A to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)

To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S

To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S

To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S

To the D to the E to the, to the, to the, to the...



Credit



Produser: ​will.i.am

Penulis: Crazy J, Baby D (J.J. Fad), OG Rocker, MC JB, Arabian Prince, Fergie, Derrick Rahming, DAN ​will.i.am

Album: The Dutchess

Genre: R&B/Soul



Fakta di balik lagu



Lagu hit Fergalicious yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi Amerika Fergie dengan will.i.am dirilis pada 26 Oktober 2006.



Lagu tersebut direkam oleh Fergie untuk menjadi lagu kedua dari album studio debutnya yang bernama The Dutchess.



Judul lagunya merupakan kombinasi dari nama panggung Fergie dan kata “delicious.”



“Dia akan memiliki lagu tentang boneka voodoo dan dia akan berbicara tentang masa lalunya dan bagaimana dia mengatasi setan-setan itu," ujar produser eksekutif album The Dutchess, will.i.am, dalam sebuah wawancara dengan MTV.



“Tetapi kemudian dia akan memiliki lagu seperti Fergalicious, ketika dia hanya bersikap sebagai wanita judes dan memamerkan barang-barangnya dari sudut pandang perempuan yang kuat,” tuturnya melanjutkan.



Menurut Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), pada 25 Juli 2016, lagu tersebut telah terjual sebanyak empat juta unit di Amerika Serikat (AS). (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

