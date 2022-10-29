Lirik Lagu New York, New York - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 29 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB
New York, New York - Frank Sinatra

Start spreading the news, I'm leaving today
I want to be a part of it: New York, New York
These vagabond shoes, are longing to stray
Right through the very heart of it: New York, New York

I wanna wake up in a city that doesn't sleep
And find I'm king of the hill, top of the heap

These little town blues, are melting away
I'll make a brand new start of it in old New York

If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere
It's up to you, New York, New York

New York, New York
I want to wake up in a city that never sleeps
And find I'm a number one, top of the list
King of the hill, a number one

These little town blues, oh, are melting away
I'm gonna make a brand new start of it in old New York
And if I can make it there, I'm gonna make it anywhere
It's up to you, New York, New York

Credit

Produser: Sonny Burke
Penulis: John Kander dan Fred Ebb
Album: Trilogy: Past, Present, Future
Genre: Jazz

Fakta di balik lagu

New York, New York dirilis oleh Frank Sinatra pada 26 Maret 1980. Lagu ini diciptakan oleh John Kander dengan lirik yang ditulis oleh Fred Ebb.

Meskipun Frank Sinatra merekam New York, New York untuk albumnya yang bernama Trilogy: Past, Present, Future, sebenarnya lagu tersebut adalah lagu utama untuk film musikal karya Martin Scorsese dengan judul yang sama.

Lagu ini ditulis dari sudut pandang seseorang yang bekerja di dunia hiburan yang meninggalkan kota kecil mereka dan mencoba merintis kariernya di kota besar.

Alih-alih berfokus pada kesulitan yang akan ia hadapi, ia justru menerima tantangan dan rintangan pada kehidupan barunya di kota yang serbadinamis. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

