Lirik Lagu Sharks - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sharks - Imagine Dragons
Trouble
Blood is in the rocky waters
Hide away your sons and daughters
Eat you alive
Levels
Better put your head on swivels
Dancing with the very devil
Butter to knife
You think you're better than them
Better than them
You think they're really your friends
Really your friends
But when it comes to the end
To the end
You're just the same as them
Same as them
So let it go, let it go
That's the way that it goes
First you're in, then you're out
Everybody knows
You're hot, then you're cold
You're a light in the dark
Just you wait and you'll see
That you're swimmin' with sharks
He's comin' to get you (woo-woo)
He's comin' to get you, get you (woo)
Bubbles
Drownin', you see in doubles
Don't you let 'em see your struggles
Hiding your tears
Crisis
Take advantage off your niceness
Cut you up in even slices
Prey on your fear
You think you're better than them
Better than them (you think you're better)
You think they're really your friends
Really your friends (really)
But when it comes to the end
To the end (oh, no)
You're just the same as them
Same as them
So let it go, let it go
That's the way that it goes
First you're in, then you're out
Everybody knows (ooh)
You're hot, then you're cold
You're a light in the dark
Just you wait and you'll see
That you're swimmin' with sharks
Your blood is pumping (he's comin' to get you)
Don't take it from me (woo-woo)
Your blood is pumping (he's comin' to get you, get you)
Don't take it from me
Your blood is pumping (he's comin' to get you)
Don't take it from me (woo-woo)
Your blood is pumping (he's comin' to get you, get you)
Don't take it from me
