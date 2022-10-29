Lirik Lagu Sharks - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sharks - Imagine Dragons

Trouble

Blood is in the rocky waters

Hide away your sons and daughters

Eat you alive

Levels

Better put your head on swivels

Dancing with the very devil

Butter to knife

You think you're better than them

Better than them

You think they're really your friends

Really your friends

But when it comes to the end

To the end

You're just the same as them

Same as them

So let it go, let it go

That's the way that it goes

First you're in, then you're out

Everybody knows

You're hot, then you're cold

You're a light in the dark

Just you wait and you'll see

That you're swimmin' with sharks

He's comin' to get you (woo-woo)

He's comin' to get you, get you (woo)

Bubbles

Drownin', you see in doubles

Don't you let 'em see your struggles

Hiding your tears

Crisis

Take advantage off your niceness

Cut you up in even slices

Prey on your fear

You think you're better than them

Better than them (you think you're better)

You think they're really your friends

Really your friends (really)

But when it comes to the end

To the end (oh, no)

You're just the same as them

Same as them

So let it go, let it go

That's the way that it goes

First you're in, then you're out

Everybody knows (ooh)

You're hot, then you're cold

You're a light in the dark

Just you wait and you'll see

That you're swimmin' with sharks

Your blood is pumping (he's comin' to get you)

Don't take it from me (woo-woo)

Your blood is pumping (he's comin' to get you, get you)

Don't take it from me

Your blood is pumping (he's comin' to get you)

Don't take it from me (woo-woo)

Your blood is pumping (he's comin' to get you, get you)

Don't take it from me