Lirik Lagu Stoney Creek - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stoney Creek - Xavier Rudd

Baby, the wind is blowin'

So rest your weary head here on my knee

There's no way we're getting on the ocean

So fuck everything else and let's just be

Indi pup, well, she just found a chicken

And we found us sweet place to rest our feet

With honeybird, there ain't nothin' missin'

Hazel eyes, the most beautiful red I've seen

This is home

Home

Spendin' time here in these Islands

It seems the whole wide world has gone crazy

So take my hand, let's walk this together

Teach our little man the best we see

'Cause baby, the wind is blowing

And there ain't no other place I'd rather be

And the wind owes me nothing

But it's blown me here with you

And it can blow until it's through

'Cause baby, the wind is blowing

And there ain't no other place I'd rather be

This is home

Home

Credit

Artis: Xavier Rudd

Album: Jan Juc Moon

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd