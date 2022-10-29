Lirik Lagu Stoney Creek - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby, the wind is blowin'
So rest your weary head here on my knee
There's no way we're getting on the ocean
So fuck everything else and let's just be
Indi pup, well, she just found a chicken
And we found us sweet place to rest our feet
With honeybird, there ain't nothin' missin'
Hazel eyes, the most beautiful red I've seen
This is home
Home
Spendin' time here in these Islands
It seems the whole wide world has gone crazy
So take my hand, let's walk this together
Teach our little man the best we see
'Cause baby, the wind is blowing
And there ain't no other place I'd rather be
And the wind owes me nothing
But it's blown me here with you
And it can blow until it's through
'Cause baby, the wind is blowing
And there ain't no other place I'd rather be
This is home
Home
Credit
Artis: Xavier Rudd
Album: Jan Juc Moon
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd
