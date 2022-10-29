Lirik Lagu Stoney Creek - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB
Xavier Rudd.
Xavier Rudd. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Xavier Rudd

Stoney Creek - Xavier Rudd

Baby, the wind is blowin'
So rest your weary head here on my knee
There's no way we're getting on the ocean
So fuck everything else and let's just be

Indi pup, well, she just found a chicken
And we found us sweet place to rest our feet
With honeybird, there ain't nothin' missin'
Hazel eyes, the most beautiful red I've seen

This is home
Home

Spendin' time here in these Islands
It seems the whole wide world has gone crazy
So take my hand, let's walk this together
Teach our little man the best we see

'Cause baby, the wind is blowing
And there ain't no other place I'd rather be
And the wind owes me nothing
But it's blown me here with you
And it can blow until it's through

'Cause baby, the wind is blowing
And there ain't no other place I'd rather be

This is home
Home

Credit

Artis: Xavier Rudd
Album: Jan Juc Moon
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB

Terpopuler

1

23 Link Twibbon Hari Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Medsos
2

Ekonom Yakin Indonesia Tak Terkena Resesi Tahun 2023, Berikut Beberapa Alasannya
3

15 Saksi Diperiksa Terkait Tragedi Kanjuruhan, hanya Iwan Bule yang Tak Hadir, Polisi: Ada Agenda dengan FIFA
4

Ceritakan Hari Penembakan Brigadir J, Saksi: Kami Resah, Kok Banyak Mobil Keluar Masuk?
5

Tepat 246 Hari Sejak Invasi Rusia, Apa yang Terjadi di Ukraina?
6

Gedor Kaca Mobil Afghan sambil Teriak 'Minta Foto', Jahilnya Tantri Kotak Jadi Sorotan  
7

Lolly Anak Sulung Nikita Mirzani: Mama Saya Dipenjara Sebagai Orang Terhormat
8

Sanksi untuk Membaca Al-Qur'an Diperbolehkan karena Tilang Manual Edukatif
9

Ketua Umum PSSI Mangkir dari Panggilan Polisi Terkait Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Kegiatan dengan FIFA Jadi Alasan
10

Ketua PSSI Mangkir, Polda Jatim: Iwan Bule Bakal Hadir di Mapolda Tanggal 3 November

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Karawang Post

Rekap Drama Korea Love In Contract Episode 12: Aksi Penyelamatan Ji Ho

Rekap Drama Korea Love In Contract Episode 12: Aksi Penyelamatan Ji Ho

29 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Berita Subang

Nonton Yuk, Link Streaming Voli Porprov Jabar Atlet Voli Putra Ciamis vs Kabupaten Sukabumi di GOR Subang

Nonton Yuk, Link Streaming Voli Porprov Jabar Atlet Voli Putra Ciamis vs Kabupaten Sukabumi di GOR Subang

29 Oktober 2022, 03:39 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Jangan Ragu, Saatnya Ambil Langkah Berani

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Jangan Ragu, Saatnya Ambil Langkah Berani

29 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Akan Ada Manfaat dari Tindakan yang Anda Ambil

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Akan Ada Manfaat dari Tindakan yang Anda Ambil

29 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

29 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

29 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Best Kiss, Konser Terima Kasih Dangdut, Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Best Kiss, Konser Terima Kasih Dangdut, Panggilan

29 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Fokus Saja pada Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Fokus Saja pada Hal Ini

29 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 Serta Surah Al Fatihah Arab, Latin dan Artinya

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 Serta Surah Al Fatihah Arab, Latin dan Artinya

29 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

29 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Keuangan dan Kekayaan Akan Meningkat Secara Signifikan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Keuangan dan Kekayaan Akan Meningkat Secara Signifikan

29 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

29 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Penyampaian Kebijakan Energi Provinsi Bali Oleh Gubernur I Wayan Koster

Penyampaian Kebijakan Energi Provinsi Bali Oleh Gubernur I Wayan Koster

29 Oktober 2022, 02:27 WIB

Berita Subang

Wajib Ditonton! Link Streaming Voli Subang vs Bogor, Hampir Terjadi Kontak Fisik Duel Cabor Voli Porprov Jabar

Wajib Ditonton! Link Streaming Voli Subang vs Bogor, Hampir Terjadi Kontak Fisik Duel Cabor Voli Porprov Jabar

29 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Bersiap Terima Panggilan Menarik

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Bersiap Terima Panggilan Menarik

29 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Dunia Punya Cerita, Keluarga Sonfai, Kuali Barbar

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Dunia Punya Cerita, Keluarga Sonfai, Kuali Barbar

29 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Potensi Hujan di Empat Wilayah Ini

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Potensi Hujan di Empat Wilayah Ini

29 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Irjen Andi Rian Diduga Terlibat Pemerasan, KPUHD: Kok Bisa Orang Kontroversi Begitu Jadi Kapolda?

Irjen Andi Rian Diduga Terlibat Pemerasan, KPUHD: Kok Bisa Orang Kontroversi Begitu Jadi Kapolda?

29 Oktober 2022, 01:59 WIB

Kabar Banten

30 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab yang Simpel Dua Kata, yang Bermakna Bijaksana, Dermawan hingga Pemimpin

30 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab yang Simpel Dua Kata, yang Bermakna Bijaksana, Dermawan hingga Pemimpin

29 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Jadwal Sholat 5 Waktu Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tegal dan Sekitarnya Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Secara Lengkap

Jadwal Sholat 5 Waktu Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tegal dan Sekitarnya Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Secara Lengkap

29 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Info Selebriti Terkini Nikita Mirzani di Penjara Rutan Kelas IIB Serang Borong 700 Pizza

Info Selebriti Terkini Nikita Mirzani di Penjara Rutan Kelas IIB Serang Borong 700 Pizza

29 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Jonatan Christie Gagal ke Semifinal Karena Cedera, Kodai Naraoka Tersenyum Miris

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Jonatan Christie Gagal ke Semifinal Karena Cedera, Kodai Naraoka Tersenyum Miris

29 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tidurlah Intan dari Sundari Soekotjo

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tidurlah Intan dari Sundari Soekotjo

29 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Jadwal Acara Indosiar HARI INI Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022: Pintu Berkah Siang Tayang 15 Menit Lebih Awal

Jadwal Acara Indosiar HARI INI Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022: Pintu Berkah Siang Tayang 15 Menit Lebih Awal

29 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB