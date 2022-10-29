Lirik Lagu You Make Me Feel So Young - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Make Me Feel So Young - Frank Sinatra
You make me feel so young
You make me feel so spring has sprung
And every time I see you grin
I'm such a happy individual
The moment that you speak
I wanna go play hide-and-seek
I wanna go and bounce the moon
Just like a toy balloon
You and I are just like a couple of tots
Running across the meadow
Picking up lots of forget-me-nots
You make me feel so young
You make me feel there are songs to be sung
Bells to be rung
And a wonderful fling to be flung
And even when I'm old and gray
I'm gonna feel the way I do today
'Cause you make me feel so young
You make me feel so young
You make me feel so spring has sprung
And every time I see you grin
I'm such a happy individual
The moment that you speak
I wanna go and play hide-and-seek
I wanna go and bounce the moon
Just like a toy balloon
You and I are just like a couple of tots
Running across the meadow
Picking up lots of forget-me-nots
You make me feel so young
You make me feel there are songs to be sung
Bells to be rung
Wonderful fling to be flung
And even when I'm old and gray
I'm gonna feel the way I do today
'Cause you, you make me feel so young
You make me feel so young
You make me feel so young
Ooh, you make me feel so young
Credit
Produser: Voyle Gilmore
Penulis: Mack Gordon dan Josef Myr
Album: Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!
Genre: Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
You Make Me Feel So Young adalah lagu populer tahun 1946 yang diciptakan oleh Josef Myrow, dengan lirik yang ditulis oleh Mack Gordon.
You Make Me Feel So Young diperkenalkan dalam film musikal Three Little Girls in Blue (1946), ketika dinyanyikan oleh karakter yang dibawakan oleh Vera-Ellen dan Charles Smith, dengan suara yang digantikan oleh Carol Stewart dan Del Porter.
Lagu ini direkam oleh Frank Sinatra di sebuah studio yang belum terkenal di Hollywood, bernama Studio A Capitol Records dan di Vine Los Angeles.
Akhirnya lagu ini dirilis pada Maret 1956 sebagai lagu pertama dalam album Songs for Swingin’ Lovers! dan menjadi salah satu lagu yang paling sering dibawakan sepanjang kariernya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
