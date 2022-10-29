Lirik Lagu You Make Me Feel So Young - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Make Me Feel So Young - Frank Sinatra



You make me feel so young

You make me feel so spring has sprung

And every time I see you grin

I'm such a happy individual



The moment that you speak

I wanna go play hide-and-seek

I wanna go and bounce the moon

Just like a toy balloon



You and I are just like a couple of tots

Running across the meadow

Picking up lots of forget-me-nots

You make me feel so young

You make me feel there are songs to be sung

Bells to be rung

And a wonderful fling to be flung



And even when I'm old and gray

I'm gonna feel the way I do today

'Cause you make me feel so young



Credit



Produser: Voyle Gilmore

Penulis: Mack Gordon dan Josef Myr

Album: Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!

Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



You Make Me Feel So Young adalah lagu populer tahun 1946 yang diciptakan oleh Josef Myrow, dengan lirik yang ditulis oleh Mack Gordon.



You Make Me Feel So Young diperkenalkan dalam film musikal Three Little Girls in Blue (1946), ketika dinyanyikan oleh karakter yang dibawakan oleh Vera-Ellen dan Charles Smith, dengan suara yang digantikan oleh Carol Stewart dan Del Porter.



Lagu ini direkam oleh Frank Sinatra di sebuah studio yang belum terkenal di Hollywood, bernama Studio A Capitol Records dan di Vine Los Angeles.



Akhirnya lagu ini dirilis pada Maret 1956 sebagai lagu pertama dalam album Songs for Swingin’ Lovers! dan menjadi salah satu lagu yang paling sering dibawakan sepanjang kariernya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

