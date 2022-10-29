Lirik Lagu Light The Shade - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

When you're feeling lonely
And you heart is hungry
I'll light the shade
When the moon escapes you
And the sun denies you
I'll light the shade
Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ayy
Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ohhh
Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ayy
Eh oh oh eh oh
(x2)
When the question's pending
You feel it all descending
I'll light the shade
Out answer searching
When it's all confusing
I'll light the shade
Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ayy
Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ohhh
Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ayy
Eh oh oh eh oh
(x2)
Out answer searching
When it's all confusing
I'll light the shade
When the moon escapes you
And the sun denies you
I'll light the shade
Credit
Artis: Xavier Rudd
Album: To Let
Rilis: 2002
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd
Fakta di Baliknya
Xavier Rudd adalah musisi asal Australia. Ia berkarier di dunia musik sejak lama, total sudah 25 tahun.
Artikel Pilihan