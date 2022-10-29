Lirik Lagu Light The Shade - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Light The Shade - Xavier Rudd

When you're feeling lonely

And you heart is hungry

I'll light the shade

When the moon escapes you

And the sun denies you

I'll light the shade

Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ayy

Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ohhh

Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ayy

Eh oh oh eh oh

(x2)

When the question's pending

You feel it all descending

I'll light the shade

Out answer searching

When it's all confusing

I'll light the shade

Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ayy

Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ohhh

Ooh ma na da ba chicka ba ayy

Eh oh oh eh oh

(x2)

Out answer searching

When it's all confusing

I'll light the shade

When the moon escapes you

And the sun denies you

I'll light the shade

Credit

Artis: Xavier Rudd

Album: To Let

Rilis: 2002

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd

Fakta di Baliknya

Xavier Rudd adalah musisi asal Australia. Ia berkarier di dunia musik sejak lama, total sudah 25 tahun.