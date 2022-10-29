Lirik Lagu Skinnier - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm getting skinnier day by day
And the sun in your eyes
They're getting prettier day by day
Yet I still do not know who I am
Yet I still do not know who I am
But I'm still me, sorry not sorry
You know I'm on my way
Be there maybe today
Editor: Gita Pratiwi
