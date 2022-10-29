Lirik Lagu Little Chief - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Little Chief – Xavier Rudd

Touch me now

Feel my face

You are the one

For you I breathe

Eager hands in skin so fresh

You are the one

For you I breathe

Trusting smile

So sweet and safe

You are the one

For you I breathe

So touch me now

And trust always

For you are the one

You are my son

Precious little life

To guide and lead

With open arms

I'll guide and I'll lead

Precious little life

To guide and lead

With an open mind

I'll guide and I'll lead

Precious little life

To guide and lead

With open eyes

I'll guide and I'll lead

Precious little life

To guide and lead

With an open mind

I'll guide and I'll lead

You where ever your heart wants to go

Credit

Artis: Xavier Rudd

Album: To Let

Rilis: 2002

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd