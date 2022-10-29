Lirik Lagu Little Chief - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Touch me now
Feel my face
You are the one
For you I breathe
Eager hands in skin so fresh
You are the one
For you I breathe
Trusting smile
So sweet and safe
You are the one
For you I breathe
So touch me now
And trust always
For you are the one
You are my son
Precious little life
To guide and lead
With open arms
I'll guide and I'll lead
Precious little life
To guide and lead
With an open mind
I'll guide and I'll lead
Precious little life
To guide and lead
With open eyes
I'll guide and I'll lead
Precious little life
To guide and lead
With an open mind
I'll guide and I'll lead
You where ever your heart wants to go
Touch me now
Feel my face
You are the one
For you I breathe
Eager hands in skin so fresh
You are the one
For you I breathe
Eager hands in skin so fresh
You are the one
For you I breathe
Trusting smile
So sweet and safe
You are the one
For you I breathe
So touch me now
And trust always
You are my son
Precious little life
To guide and lead
With open arms
I'll guide and I'll lead
Preacious little life
To guide and lead
With an open mind
I'll guide and I'll lead
Precious little life
To guide and lead
With open eyes
I'll guide and I'll lead
Precious little life
To guide and lead
With an open mind
I'll guide and I'll lead
You where ever your heart wants to go
Credit
Artis: Xavier Rudd
Album: To Let
Rilis: 2002
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd
