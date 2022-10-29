Lirik Lagu Official - Lee Hi feat. Incredivle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Official – Lee Hi Feat. Incredivle

Ooh baby if only you, only you knew

You make me run to you, run to you baby

Cheomen mangseoryeotjiman jom geomnasseotjiman

Sogeuron oneulbameul gidaryeowasseo

Onjongil geu saenggage gyesok sangsanghage dwae

Bamsae duriseo all the things that we'll do

Neoege angil ttae kiseuhal ttae

Ne yeope jamdeul ttae nuneul tteul ttae

My heart, my soul, my body

I sunganbuteo baby 24/7

I wanna be your girl naega nikkeoran geol

Neukkige haejugo sipeo I wanna be official

Nega wonhandamyeon geuge mueosideun

Neoege da jugo sipeo I wanna be official

I wanna be yours

Aemaehan geon sirheo got to be official

Don't know why why we waited so long

Deo isangeun chameul su eomneun geol

Neoege angil ttae ooh

Neowa kiseu hal ttae I get high

My heart, my soul, my body

I sunganbuteo baby 24/7

I wanna be your girl naega nikkeoran geol

Neukkige haejugo sipeo I wanna be official

Nega wonhandamyeon geuge mueosideun

Neoege da jugo sipeo I wanna be official

Nan nuni kkwae nopaseo

Neol ttak bojamaja baro jeonghaesseo

Nae bameun neol wihaeseoman sseo ijeneun

Ppijjeok mareun gyaenen jageugi andwae naegen

Iyuneun nega jal almyeonseo jakku wae irae

Geungeo eomneun jasingami anya bae bae

Gyeokkeobomyeon ihaehage dwae

I told you gieokhae bwa jeonbuteo yaegihaetdeon geol

Yojeum syopinghal ttaen gwansim eoptdeon yeoja otdo boyeo

Neoro gadeuk cha inneun geon

Nae meorissokppunmani anin geol

Mullon jigeumdo da jochiman

Hanbeon teoteurigo sipeo I wanna be official

Hey saramdeureun nal geokjeonghaneunde

Boy I just can't get you outta my head

The only one for me is you

Is you, is you baby

I wanna be your girl naega nikkeoran geol

Neukkige haejugo sipeo I wanna be official

Nega wonhandamyeon geuge mueosideun

Neoege da jugo sipeo I wanna be official