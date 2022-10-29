Lirik Lagu Official - Lee Hi feat. Incredivle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Official – Lee Hi Feat. Incredivle
Ooh baby if only you, only you knew
You make me run to you, run to you baby
Cheomen mangseoryeotjiman jom geomnasseotjiman
Sogeuron oneulbameul gidaryeowasseo
Onjongil geu saenggage gyesok sangsanghage dwae
Bamsae duriseo all the things that we'll do
Neoege angil ttae kiseuhal ttae
Ne yeope jamdeul ttae nuneul tteul ttae
My heart, my soul, my body
I sunganbuteo baby 24/7
I wanna be your girl naega nikkeoran geol
Neukkige haejugo sipeo I wanna be official
Nega wonhandamyeon geuge mueosideun
Neoege da jugo sipeo I wanna be official
I wanna be yours
Aemaehan geon sirheo got to be official
Don't know why why we waited so long
Deo isangeun chameul su eomneun geol
Neoege angil ttae ooh
Neowa kiseu hal ttae I get high
My heart, my soul, my body
I sunganbuteo baby 24/7
I wanna be your girl naega nikkeoran geol
Neukkige haejugo sipeo I wanna be official
Nega wonhandamyeon geuge mueosideun
Neoege da jugo sipeo I wanna be official
Nan nuni kkwae nopaseo
Neol ttak bojamaja baro jeonghaesseo
Nae bameun neol wihaeseoman sseo ijeneun
Ppijjeok mareun gyaenen jageugi andwae naegen
Iyuneun nega jal almyeonseo jakku wae irae
Geungeo eomneun jasingami anya bae bae
Gyeokkeobomyeon ihaehage dwae
I told you gieokhae bwa jeonbuteo yaegihaetdeon geol
Yojeum syopinghal ttaen gwansim eoptdeon yeoja otdo boyeo
Neoro gadeuk cha inneun geon
Nae meorissokppunmani anin geol
Mullon jigeumdo da jochiman
Hanbeon teoteurigo sipeo I wanna be official
Hey saramdeureun nal geokjeonghaneunde
Boy I just can't get you outta my head
The only one for me is you
Is you, is you baby
I wanna be your girl naega nikkeoran geol
Neukkige haejugo sipeo I wanna be official
Nega wonhandamyeon geuge mueosideun
Neoege da jugo sipeo I wanna be official
