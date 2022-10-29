Lirik Lagu You're Ever So Inviting – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're Ever So Inviting – Underoath
He time has come for you
To sit this out
To fit inside your mold
Would be to sell myself short
This ground we tread upon (We turn the pages left to right)
Is now filling up to our necks (We see everything)
This ground we tread upon (We turn the pages left to right)
Is now filling up to our necks (We see everything)
Oh, my story's growing, it is on my last request
Don't make me feel so contradicting
There's no room for cheating and being yourself
Failure leaves such a bitter taste in my mouth
And on the last hour
We write so many new chapters again
And on the outside
Where there are no surprises
This ground we tread upon (we turn the pages left to right)
Is now filling up to our necks (we see everything)
Oh, it's getting longer and longer, come on
To see it through their eyes
Would bring me so much closer
You can do this night after night after night
Failure leaves such a bitter taste in my mouth
Taste and see
I swear I know what's good
Be still and know that they won't lie to you
Every single time you're facing lies
This ground we tread upon (we turn the pages left to right)
Is now filling up to our necks
This ground we tread upon (we turn the pages left to right)
Is now filling up to our necks (we see everything)
We see, we see, we see everything
We see, we see, we see everything
I know why you never take your eyes off me
I've used my lungs for everything but breathing
I know why you never take your eyes off me
I've used my lungs for everything but breathing
I find myself dried up in this conversation
So pull me out, pull me aside
I find myself dried up in this conversation
So pull me out, pull me aside
