Lirik Lagu You're Ever So Inviting – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're Ever So Inviting – Underoath

He time has come for you

To sit this out

To fit inside your mold

Would be to sell myself short

This ground we tread upon (We turn the pages left to right)

Is now filling up to our necks (We see everything)

This ground we tread upon (We turn the pages left to right)

Is now filling up to our necks (We see everything)

Oh, my story's growing, it is on my last request

Don't make me feel so contradicting

There's no room for cheating and being yourself

Failure leaves such a bitter taste in my mouth

And on the last hour

We write so many new chapters again

And on the outside

Where there are no surprises

This ground we tread upon (we turn the pages left to right)

Is now filling up to our necks (we see everything)

Oh, it's getting longer and longer, come on

To see it through their eyes

Would bring me so much closer

You can do this night after night after night

Failure leaves such a bitter taste in my mouth

Taste and see

I swear I know what's good

Be still and know that they won't lie to you

Every single time you're facing lies

This ground we tread upon (we turn the pages left to right)

Is now filling up to our necks

This ground we tread upon (we turn the pages left to right)

Is now filling up to our necks (we see everything)

We see, we see, we see everything

We see, we see, we see everything

I know why you never take your eyes off me

I've used my lungs for everything but breathing

I know why you never take your eyes off me

I've used my lungs for everything but breathing

I find myself dried up in this conversation

So pull me out, pull me aside

I find myself dried up in this conversation

So pull me out, pull me aside