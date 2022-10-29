Lirik Lagu It's Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door – Underoath
I've been up at this all night long
I've been drowning in my sleep
I've prayed for your safe place
And it's time for us to leave
Time is running
Is running on empty and the gas is running out
I've decided that tonight is the night that I
Let love aside
Full speed ahead this seems to be the place
I've seen this once before
Planned perfection sought in my dreams
Hoping this would take you home
My knuckles have turned to white
There's no turning back tonight
Kiss me one last time
Around this turn where
The cross will cast your shadow
The people will all gather
To remember such a day
Where the flames grew as high as trees
And the world stopped, it stopped
For you and me
My knuckles have turned white
There's no turning back tonight
Kiss me one last time
Shut your eyes
My knuckles have turned white
There's no turning back tonight
So hold on tight
Kiss me one last time
Shut your
I will now bring new meaning to the word alone
Endless nights of dreaming of life
And the days we should have spent here
Drowning in my sleep
I'm drowning in my sleep
Drowning in my sleep
I'm drowning in my sleep
Glass shatters and comes to a halt)
I thought we'd be there by now
I thought it would be so much quicker than this
Pain has never been so brilliant
I made sure you were buckled in
Now you can walk hand in hand
Hand in hand with him
