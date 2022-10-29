Lirik Lagu It's Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door – Underoath

I've been up at this all night long

I've been drowning in my sleep

I've prayed for your safe place

And it's time for us to leave

Time is running

Is running on empty and the gas is running out

I've decided that tonight is the night that I

Let love aside

Full speed ahead this seems to be the place

I've seen this once before

Planned perfection sought in my dreams

Hoping this would take you home

My knuckles have turned to white

There's no turning back tonight

Kiss me one last time

Around this turn where

The cross will cast your shadow

The people will all gather

To remember such a day

Where the flames grew as high as trees

And the world stopped, it stopped

For you and me

My knuckles have turned white

There's no turning back tonight

Kiss me one last time

Shut your eyes

My knuckles have turned white

There's no turning back tonight

So hold on tight

Kiss me one last time

Shut your

I will now bring new meaning to the word alone

Endless nights of dreaming of life

And the days we should have spent here

Drowning in my sleep

I'm drowning in my sleep

Drowning in my sleep

I'm drowning in my sleep

Glass shatters and comes to a halt)

I thought we'd be there by now

I thought it would be so much quicker than this

Pain has never been so brilliant

I made sure you were buckled in

Now you can walk hand in hand

Hand in hand with him