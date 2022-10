Lirik Lagu Never Break Me Down - KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Break Me Down – KIM!

Axl Giovano

You will never ever break me down

You will never ever ever ever

Break me

I see the colours fading into darkness

And i feel all the hatred has filled your heart

Lies are told and words have spoken

Fuelling all this rage everything inside you now

Yes I can see you

Yes I can see you

No I don’t fear you

Creeping in closer

Consumed by your hatred

Look at me now

I have a conscience

I have my voice

I have my words

And it will be spoken

It will be spoken

You will never ever break me down

You will never ever ever ever

Break me

You will never ever break me down

You will never ever ever ever

Break me

You will never ever break me down

You will never ever ever ever

Break me

You will never ever break me down

You will never ever ever ever

Break me

I got no reason to hate

No reason to discriminate

World might be a lil bit broken

But you know that we don’t have to be this way

I don’t wanna see us hurtin’

I don’t wanna see us cry

I don’t wanna see us like this no more

Yes I can see you

Yes I can see you

No I don’t fear you

Creeping in closer

Consumed by your hatred

Look at me now

I have a conscience

I have my voice

I have my words

And it will be spoken

It will be spoken