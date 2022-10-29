Lirik Lagu Want Me - VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Want Me – VICTON

Want me want me want me oh yeah

Let's go

Buseojin sigyetbaneul

Heuteojineun day & night, oh no

Naegeseo neol jeonbu asaga

Nae haengbokaetdeon gieok

Geu wironeun geumi ga oh yeah

Modeun geol dasi dollil sun eopseulkka

Nal huljjeok apseoneun siganui baljaguk

Nal ontong hollin gallimgil wi meomchwoseon chaero

Where, where do we go?

Gireul gareuchyeojwo nareul ikkeureojwo

Oh yeoreo jugireul nal gadun i siganui mun

Tto yejeoncheoreom dasi

Want me want me want me

Want me want me want me

Eoduun gieokdeurui teoneol kkeut

Geu gose nega itgil

Want me want me want me

Want me want me want me

Doedollyeojwo

I just wanna fix it

Heomureojin siganui gyeonggye

Neomgo neomeo gyesok georeoga

Seororeul ileun pieces

Eogeunnabeorin majimak oh yeah

Uril dasi matchul su eopseulkka

Eodinga kkeuneojin nae gieokdeurui teum

Geu sai fallin' aju meolli tteoreojin chaero

Where, where do we go?

Soneul naemireojwo nareul ireukyeojwo