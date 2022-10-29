Lirik Lagu Our Time Together - Ivan B feat. Marie Elizabeth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Our Time Together - Ivan B feat. Marie Elizabeth
And maybe someday It's me and you
But right now I can't seem to feel it too
Lately all I know is you're running through my mind
I know it hurts, it's just not our time
I'm used to it all
I'm used to finding someone and go losing it all
Tell 'em that I'm fine don't you worry at all
Pick up my phone at 1AM and now I'm sending a call
Caring less and less around me
All my time has been around you
Let you when you told me not to held your hand
I said "I got you"
Ocean in your eyes
I've been lost at sea
Drowning in my thoughts It was you and me
And I can't seem to find a single silver lining
Tell you that I'm fine, I'm lying
My heart will never wait for time and don't you get it?
There's a reason I met you
You don't think that I get you?
Ask me why I'm trying
Cause I think that you're special
Embedded in my mind
Only you, nobody else
So many times you said there's somebody else
But you still picked up my calls
You still replied to my texts
I went and made you song
You said it made you a mess
Cause the cracks in your heart It look just like mine
You and I were broken around the same time
Beautiful smile with all the pain in your eyes
You have a love so deep you trust the wrong guys
And I understand it more than anyone
You're not looking for connection with just anyone
What if I told you that I'm the better one?
Spilling all my heart and ima let it run
My mind is saying leave you but my heart says no
You made your choice but I can't seem to let go
Thinking of your voice in a world so cold
I'm breaking down now, but I won't let it show
And even if I'm crazy
It doesn't mean that I'm wrong
Wonder what you're thinking as you listen to this song
I've been lost in my mind, but ima tell you I'm fine
But what's the point of "The One"
If you find them at the wrong time like
And maybe someday It's me and you
But right now I can't seem to feel it too
Lately all I know is you're running through my mind
I know it hurts, it's just not our time
Baby don't you tell me that you don't see it too
You say you love me so then tell me, what can I do?
You're on my mind
I know it hurts, it's just not our time
I can tell you've been crying let me shoulder your pain
You're looking at me funny
Do you know what you're saying?
Ivan this isn't a game
I can't be feeling the same
I told you not to fight for anything there's nothing to gain
And now things are harder 'cause I'm feeling it too
There was a wall for a reason
Why do you go and break through?
Then you made me a song and it's been all in my mind
I know you're lying every time when you tell me you're fine
I met this guy before I met you
Put my trust in him before I met you
I got attached to him before I met you
Now you're on my mind ever since I met you
But what can I do?
Cause I don't think that you're getting it
A few months earlier with you and maybe this would be different
Maybe you do really get me and that's the thing that upsets me
I want him, I'm in your mind
So it's best if you forget me
Maybe you're right
I don't think I'll ever get it
Love is making me blind
Picking up the phone
Then I'm putting it down
Like who am I to go ruin the happiness that you found?
I can go and tell my friends that it was all so dumb
Then I'm writing in my room until my heart goes numb
Till my pen's all done
You know my heart wants more
Let's break it to pieces all again once more
