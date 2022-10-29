Lirik Lagu Our Time Together - Ivan B feat. Marie Elizabeth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Our Time Together - Ivan B feat. Marie Elizabeth

And maybe someday It's me and you

But right now I can't seem to feel it too

Lately all I know is you're running through my mind

I know it hurts, it's just not our time

I'm used to it all

I'm used to finding someone and go losing it all

Tell 'em that I'm fine don't you worry at all

Pick up my phone at 1AM and now I'm sending a call

Caring less and less around me

All my time has been around you

Let you when you told me not to held your hand

I said "I got you"

Ocean in your eyes

I've been lost at sea

Drowning in my thoughts It was you and me

And I can't seem to find a single silver lining

Tell you that I'm fine, I'm lying

My heart will never wait for time and don't you get it?

There's a reason I met you

You don't think that I get you?

Ask me why I'm trying

Cause I think that you're special

Embedded in my mind

Only you, nobody else

So many times you said there's somebody else

But you still picked up my calls

You still replied to my texts

I went and made you song

You said it made you a mess

Cause the cracks in your heart It look just like mine

You and I were broken around the same time

Beautiful smile with all the pain in your eyes

You have a love so deep you trust the wrong guys

And I understand it more than anyone

You're not looking for connection with just anyone

What if I told you that I'm the better one?

Spilling all my heart and ima let it run

My mind is saying leave you but my heart says no

You made your choice but I can't seem to let go

Thinking of your voice in a world so cold

I'm breaking down now, but I won't let it show

And even if I'm crazy

It doesn't mean that I'm wrong

Wonder what you're thinking as you listen to this song

I've been lost in my mind, but ima tell you I'm fine

But what's the point of "The One"

If you find them at the wrong time like

And maybe someday It's me and you

But right now I can't seem to feel it too

Lately all I know is you're running through my mind

I know it hurts, it's just not our time

Baby don't you tell me that you don't see it too

You say you love me so then tell me, what can I do?

You're on my mind

I know it hurts, it's just not our time

I can tell you've been crying let me shoulder your pain

You're looking at me funny

Do you know what you're saying?

Ivan this isn't a game

I can't be feeling the same

I told you not to fight for anything there's nothing to gain

And now things are harder 'cause I'm feeling it too

There was a wall for a reason

Why do you go and break through?

Then you made me a song and it's been all in my mind

I know you're lying every time when you tell me you're fine

I met this guy before I met you

Put my trust in him before I met you

I got attached to him before I met you

Now you're on my mind ever since I met you

But what can I do?

Cause I don't think that you're getting it

A few months earlier with you and maybe this would be different

Maybe you do really get me and that's the thing that upsets me

I want him, I'm in your mind

So it's best if you forget me

Maybe you're right

I don't think I'll ever get it

Love is making me blind

Picking up the phone

Then I'm putting it down

Like who am I to go ruin the happiness that you found?

I can go and tell my friends that it was all so dumb

Then I'm writing in my room until my heart goes numb

Till my pen's all done

You know my heart wants more

Let's break it to pieces all again once more