Lirik Lagu Need You Still - Ivan B feat. Keith Fontano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Need You Still - Ivan B feat. Keith Fontano

Baby put the bottle down

You don't need another one

No, you don't need another one

Girl, you don't need another one

Why you taking all those pills?

Don't you know that they will kill you?

Don't you know that we all need you?

Don't you know I need you still?

I barely knew you back then

But man, the things I remember it's all in my mind

Tears on my face as I'm writing these lines

To imagine a place, If I asked are you fine

Didn't care, never talked, wasn't there, never called

Then you were gone, only thing I recall

Saw your girls face, no make-up

No smile, no feelings, no heart

She felt nothing at all

Like, what could I say?

How could I possibly say "It's okay"?

How could I not feel this anger inside me

I look at her now, and you made her this way

When you drank all them pills, yeah I killed her

Since then man I haven't seen the real her

Screaming in her pillow could you tell me did you hear her?

Even when she smiles, could you see that it still hurts

They might say that it's wrong to be bitter

But the more that she drank, the more she got sicker

No better, she killing her liver

You thought she'd be better but it's getting worst

Hollow like the bottle she's holding

She's trying to sleep, can't sleep to the morning

Every day is another performance

His pictures, memories, it's what she's been holding

She's blaming herself for the reason you left

You took every pills but she feels the effect

Family is in pieces, your friends are a mess

You left all your pain and you gave it to them

What did you think that would happen

Thought it'd be easy like she would move on

Hang out with her friends like nothing is wrong

They try to be strong but the moment you left

She was already gone

Baby put the bottle down

I could hear you drowning now

I could hear you crying now

In your silence, I could hear you loud

Why you taking all these pills?

Don't you know that they can kill you?

Don't you know that you can heal?

Don't you know we need you still?

Forgive me for my honesty

Its a blessing and a curse

Its a medicine that hurts

Its the only thing that works

Who could understand the things that you went trough?

It hurts cause I never even get to

Look at you in the eyes like "yeah brother I get you"

And even shake you hand and say "don't let the stress get you"

But you left scars that are here to stay

So many stars used for you to stay

So much pain that I see even to this day

They think of you when it starts to rain

Didn't know you was affecting me

What if someone close to me

Like, what if I was you and no one noticed me?

Spending time alone, yeah

I wonder who would wanna go broke with me

To the girl still crying on her sheets

I know you don't feel like it but know that you gotta eat

I know you think you need to but you don't gotta drink

Water's coming in but you don't gotta sink

I know it's hard to breathe, you just need to want to

Anything you need, babygirl I got you

Tell me what it is, tell me what you feel

Tell me you're alive, anything can heal

Maybe I don't understand, guess I never will

But if you're feeling broken now, I promise you can heal

Promise you can make it out, you don't gotta be scared

If you're feeling numb, I promise Ima' be there

You don't gotta figure it out, I need you to feel

Sometimes the ones who love us end up leaving us still

You don't need another bottle, you don't need another pill

You don't gotta smile but we all need you, still

Baby put the bottle down

I could hear you drowning now

I could hear you crying now

In your silence, I could hear you loud

Why you taking all these pills?

Don't you know that they can kill you?

Don't you know that you can heal?

Don't you know we need you still?

Yeah, look at the music we listen to

Bottles and bottles, gimme another one

Killing ourselves and we're killing each other

The phrase that I'm hearing is "having fun"

Numbing my feelings so we can feel something

How does that make any sense?

They tell me relax, have a great time

They see kids who don't know they're depressed

They bottled it up, now they're shooting it out

Hitting students all over their chest

And they wonder what was the reason

He was just fine, saw him last night and he had a good time

Wasn't depressed, he was out of his mind

Who would've known he was out of it

Guess it was only a matter of time

There's more to perceive than what you see in your eyes

Look at the time that we live in our lives

No emotions, I see them concealing it

Instead of dealing with problems

They hand you a drink like "forget it, you don't gotta deal with it"

That's the world that we live in, I'm sick of it

Want no part of the world that I'm living in

If you cared just a little bit, felt just a little bit

Things would've been a little different

Credit

Artis: Ivan B ft. Keith Fontano

Album: Forgive Me for My Honesty

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Hip-Hop

Penulis Lagu: Ivan Paniagua

Fakta di Baliknya