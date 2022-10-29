Lirik Lagu Dance Like Yo Daddy - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dance Like Yo Daddy – Meghan Trainor

Dance like yo daddy

Dance like yo daddy

Da-Dance like yo daddy

Try not to dance too much

Been working way too much, I need a day off

Damn this beat go hard (so hard)

And all I wanna do (wanna dance with you)

That's all I wanna do (wanna dance with you)

Don't worry about the way you look, there ain't nobody judging you (wanna dance with you)

I want you dance like yo daddy (come on)

Dance like yo daddy (come on)

Come on and move like yo mama, you know you wanna

Go dance like yo daddy (dance like yo daddy)

And if you care what they think then you can't have fun so come on

Let's go

Push down that flow and shoulder roll, and shoulder roll

I said push down that flow and shoulder roll, and shoulder roll

Now hitch, to the left, and hitch, to the right, can you overbite?

Can you old men overbite?

Simon says go touch your nose, Meghan says touch your toes

I can't touch my toes

My daddy told me how to do my own thing

He said to let it out, long as you find your groove

(Be a dancing fool)

Go ahead and find your groove

(Be a dancing fool)

Make sure you stand out in the crowd and show them all what you can do

(Be a dancing fool)

I want you dance like yo daddy (come on)

Dance like yo daddy (come on)

Come on and move like yo mama, you know you wanna

Go dance like yo daddy (dance like yo daddy)

And if you care what they think then you can't have fun so come on

Let's go

Push down that flow and shoulder roll, and shoulder roll

I said push down that flow and shoulder roll, and shoulder roll

Now hitch, to the left, and hitch, to the right, can you overbite?

Can you old men overbite?

Simon says go touch your nose, Megan says touch your toes

But like, I still can't touch my toes

I want you dance like yo daddy (come on)

Dance like yo daddy (come on)

Come on and move like yo mama, you know you wanna

Go dance like yo daddy (dance like yo daddy)

And if you care what they think then you can't have fun so come on

Let's go

