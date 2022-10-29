Lirik Lagu Woman Up - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Woman up
Woman up
Woman up, up
Woman up
Woman up, up
Woman up, up, up, up, up
Put your favorite heels on
'Cause they make you feel strong
When you're lookin' good
You know you're gonna have a good time
Don't forget mascara
And to keep your head up
Like Madonna would
Rub her lipstick redder than wine
So let's go
Roll your bumper and whine slow
Show them you can shine, glow
'Cause you got the light now
You got the light now, ow!
All my girls raise your hand
If you don't need a man
'Cause you're more than good enough
You gotta (woman up, woman up)
All my girls, we show, we groove
Just make them remember you
This one for all my girls
My girls who (woman up, woman up)
Mmm
Woman up, woman up
Mmuah
Woman up, woman up
Mmm
Woman up, woman up
Mmuah
When you wear your hair down
It's like you're wearing your crown
Wave to the crowd
And give them all a wink 'cause you're fine
So let's go
Roll your bumper and whine slow
Show them you can shine, glow
'Cause you got the light now
You got the light now
