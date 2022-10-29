Lirik Lagu Woman Up - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Woman Up – Meghan Trainor

Woman up

Woman up

Woman up, up

Woman up

Woman up, up

Woman up, up, up, up, up

Put your favorite heels on

'Cause they make you feel strong

When you're lookin' good

You know you're gonna have a good time

Don't forget mascara

And to keep your head up

Like Madonna would

Rub her lipstick redder than wine

So let's go

Roll your bumper and whine slow

Show them you can shine, glow

'Cause you got the light now

You got the light now, ow!

All my girls raise your hand

If you don't need a man

'Cause you're more than good enough

You gotta (woman up, woman up)

All my girls, we show, we groove

Just make them remember you

This one for all my girls

My girls who (woman up, woman up)

Mmm

Woman up, woman up

Mmuah

Woman up, woman up

Mmm

Woman up, woman up

Mmuah

When you wear your hair down

It's like you're wearing your crown

Wave to the crowd

And give them all a wink 'cause you're fine

So let's go

Roll your bumper and whine slow

Show them you can shine, glow

'Cause you got the light now

You got the light now