Lirik Lagu Too Bright to See, Too Loud to Hear - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Bright to See, Too Loud to Hear – Underoath

Good God, if Your song leaves our lips

If Your work leaves our hands

Then we will be wanderers and vagabonds

They will stare and say how empty we are

How the freedom we had turned us up as dead men

Let us be cold, make us weak

Let us because we all have ears

Let us because we all have eyes

Good God

How they knew that this would happen?

They knew, they knew that this would

How they knew that this would happen?

They knew, they knew that this would

(We're so run down) How they knew that this would happen?

They knew, they knew that this would

(We're so run down) How they knew that this would happen?

They knew, they knew that this would

Good God, can You still get us home?

Good God, can You still get us home?

Good God, can You still get us home?

Good God, can You still get us home?

Good God, can You still get us home?

Good God, can You still get us home?

Good God, can You still get us home?

Good God, can You still get us home?

Still get us home

How can we still get home?

How can we still get home?

(I'm not dreaming) How can we still get home?

How can we still get home?

We're forgetting our forgiveness (We're forgetting our forgiveness)

We're forgetting our forgiveness (We're forgetting our forgiveness)

Credit

Artis: Underoath

Album: Lost in the Sound of Separation

Dirilis: 2008

Genre: Metal, Alternative/Indie, Rock

Songwriters: James Smith, Aaron Gillespie, Christopher Dudley, Grant Brandell, Timothy Mctague, Spencer Chamberlain

Fakta di Baliknya

Too Bright to See, Too Loud to Hear merupakan lagu Underoath dari album keenam mereka yang bertajuk Lost in the Sound of Separation.