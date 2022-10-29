Lirik Lagu Too Bright to See, Too Loud to Hear - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Bright to See, Too Loud to Hear – Underoath
Good God, if Your song leaves our lips
If Your work leaves our hands
Then we will be wanderers and vagabonds
They will stare and say how empty we are
How the freedom we had turned us up as dead men
Let us be cold, make us weak
Let us because we all have ears
Let us because we all have eyes
Good God
How they knew that this would happen?
They knew, they knew that this would
How they knew that this would happen?
They knew, they knew that this would
(We're so run down) How they knew that this would happen?
They knew, they knew that this would
(We're so run down) How they knew that this would happen?
They knew, they knew that this would
Good God, can You still get us home?
Good God, can You still get us home?
Good God, can You still get us home?
Good God, can You still get us home?
Good God, can You still get us home?
Good God, can You still get us home?
Good God, can You still get us home?
Good God, can You still get us home?
Still get us home
How can we still get home?
How can we still get home?
(I'm not dreaming) How can we still get home?
How can we still get home?
We're forgetting our forgiveness (We're forgetting our forgiveness)
We're forgetting our forgiveness (We're forgetting our forgiveness)
Credit
Artis: Underoath
Album: Lost in the Sound of Separation
Dirilis: 2008
Genre: Metal, Alternative/Indie, Rock
Songwriters: James Smith, Aaron Gillespie, Christopher Dudley, Grant Brandell, Timothy Mctague, Spencer Chamberlain
Fakta di Baliknya
Too Bright to See, Too Loud to Hear merupakan lagu Underoath dari album keenam mereka yang bertajuk Lost in the Sound of Separation.
