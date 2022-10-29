Lirik Lagu Lose - NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB
Lirik lagu Lose yang dinyanyikan NIKI.
Lirik lagu Lose yang dinyanyikan NIKI. /YouTube/88rising

Lose - NIKI

I will never know if you love me
Or my company, but I don't mind
'Cause I ain't tryna be the one
Been through this a thousand times
I don't need to take your heart
You keep yours, I'll keep mine
All I really know is when I'm lonely
I hate that I'm lonely
And that's why I let you in
And maybe in another life
We fight all day, kiss all night
But I don't wanna break your heart
You keep yours, I'll keep mine

I know
We know better, so we'd both better go

I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That we don't lose, yeah, what's the use?
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin', oh
That we can win at anything at all
Mm

Am I the only one who sees right through this?
Yeah, all this bullshit
Don't play me for no fool
Yeah, you don't gotta lose your mind
Every time I don't call
And I should never have to win your love
Then hate myself when I don't, oh, oh
Fickle as you are
That's exactly why I keep on running back
'Cause I'm brittle at the parts
Where I wish I was strong
And maybe when you need my help
I like myself when it's over
But later in the light, you go
Dark and rogue, and I need closure

And I know
Whatever this is ain't love
So I'm goin'
I'm gonna let you go, let you go

I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That we don't lose, yeah what's the use?
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That I can win this stupid thing called love
Mm, mm, mm

Credit

Artis : NIKI
Penulis lagu: Daniel Tannenbaum, Finlay Graham Dow Smith, Nicole Zefanya, Teddy Natalia Noemi Sinclair, William Sinclair
Album: Moonchild
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Curhat Dedi Mulyadi: 10 Tahun Jadi Bupati Tidak Pernah Gugat Cerai, Istri Jadi Bupati malah Sebaliknya
2

China akan Revisi UU Perlindungan Perempuan untuk Pertama Kalinya dalam 30 Tahun Terakhir
3

Alasan Pj Gubernur DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Percayakan Tuhiyat sebagai Dirut PT MRT
4

Jelang Piala Dunia 2022, Qatar Bebaskan Penonton Tanpa Tes Covid-19
5

Gubernur Jatim Cari Sejumlah Anak untuk Ikut Upacara Hari Sumpah Pemuda 2022: Saya Tunggu Besok
6

Animatik Awards 2022, Ajang Pendidikan Politik Sekaligus Sosialisasi Pemilu dan Pilkada 2024
7

Inflasi Tinggi Masih Jadi Perhatian dan Kewaspadaan di Indonesia Maupun Internasional
8

23 Link Twibbon Hari Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Medsos
9

Ekonom Yakin Indonesia Tak Terkena Resesi Tahun 2023, Berikut Beberapa Alasannya
10

15 Saksi Diperiksa Terkait Tragedi Kanjuruhan, hanya Iwan Bule yang Tak Hadir, Polisi: Ada Agenda dengan FIFA

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

Cek Keberuntungan Taurus Hari Ini, Berikut Ini Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022

Cek Keberuntungan Taurus Hari Ini, Berikut Ini Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022

29 Oktober 2022, 04:47 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Muswil IX, Hari Ini Warga LDII Sulawesi Utara Memilih Ketua DPW 'Baru'

Muswil IX, Hari Ini Warga LDII Sulawesi Utara Memilih Ketua DPW 'Baru'

29 Oktober 2022, 04:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Media Blora

Download Contoh Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

Download Contoh Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

29 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, 29 Oktober 2022: Tetap Berhati-hati dalam mengambil Sikap, Jaga Kesehatan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, 29 Oktober 2022: Tetap Berhati-hati dalam mengambil Sikap, Jaga Kesehatan

29 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim dan Tukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Sebelum Kadaluarsa

Klaim dan Tukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Sebelum Kadaluarsa

29 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Potensi Badung

REZEKI NOMPLOK! Bupati Giri Prasta Berikan Gaji ke Anggota BPPD Badung, Segini Besarannya

REZEKI NOMPLOK! Bupati Giri Prasta Berikan Gaji ke Anggota BPPD Badung, Segini Besarannya

29 Oktober 2022, 04:38 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Insert Pagi, CLBK Dan Film Bioskop The Call

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Insert Pagi, CLBK Dan Film Bioskop The Call

29 Oktober 2022, 04:38 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants Movie dan Super Youth Generation

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants Movie dan Super Youth Generation

29 Oktober 2022, 04:37 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Rizky Billar Kena Semprot Tetangganya, Diduga Karena Balap di Kompleks Perumahan

Rizky Billar Kena Semprot Tetangganya, Diduga Karena Balap di Kompleks Perumahan

29 Oktober 2022, 04:36 WIB

Warta Lombok

Sinopsis Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Riddhima Disekap Sosok Bertopeng, Vansh Ancam Hukum Aahana

Sinopsis Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Riddhima Disekap Sosok Bertopeng, Vansh Ancam Hukum Aahana

29 Oktober 2022, 04:35 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Zona Musik, Film Seandainya, dan Tonight Show

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Zona Musik, Film Seandainya, dan Tonight Show

29 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Portal Sulut

Mengerikan Banyak Nyawa Melayang di Tahun 2023 Karena Ini Menurut Ramalan Tigor Otadan, 4 Artis Kecelakaan

Mengerikan Banyak Nyawa Melayang di Tahun 2023 Karena Ini Menurut Ramalan Tigor Otadan, 4 Artis Kecelakaan

29 Oktober 2022, 04:29 WIB

Zona Priangan

NewJeans dengan Cepat Peroleh Popularitas Global, Hanni Menjadi Duta Merek Produk Mewah Gucci

NewJeans dengan Cepat Peroleh Popularitas Global, Hanni Menjadi Duta Merek Produk Mewah Gucci

29 Oktober 2022, 04:27 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2021 Kabar Arena Pagi, Ragam Perkara Dan Football Vaganza

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2021 Kabar Arena Pagi, Ragam Perkara Dan Football Vaganza

29 Oktober 2022, 04:27 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik, Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem Epic Treasure Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022

Tukarkan dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik, Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem Epic Treasure Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022

29 Oktober 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Pantang Mundur Sebelum Digusur Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Pantang Mundur Sebelum Digusur Hingga Ikatan Cinta

29 Oktober 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Catatan Si Bocil Hingga Hello Jadoo

Jadwal Acara NET TV Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Catatan Si Bocil Hingga Hello Jadoo

29 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera Dan Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera Dan Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

29 Oktober 2022, 04:19 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Saatnya Menikmati Hasil Kerja Keras Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Saatnya Menikmati Hasil Kerja Keras Anda

29 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Rumah Selebritis Hingga SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Jadwal Acara GTV Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Rumah Selebritis Hingga SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

29 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Berita Subang

Nonton Pakai HP, Klik Link Live Streaming Voli Porprov Jabar Kota Cirebon vs Kabupaten Bekasi di Sini

Nonton Pakai HP, Klik Link Live Streaming Voli Porprov Jabar Kota Cirebon vs Kabupaten Bekasi di Sini

29 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Daftar Pemenang The K-Billboard Awards ke-1 Tahun 2022, Ada Tiga Kategori Nominasi yang Diumumkan

Daftar Pemenang The K-Billboard Awards ke-1 Tahun 2022, Ada Tiga Kategori Nominasi yang Diumumkan

29 Oktober 2022, 04:07 WIB