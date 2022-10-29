Lirik Lagu Lose - NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lose - NIKI
I will never know if you love me
Or my company, but I don't mind
'Cause I ain't tryna be the one
Been through this a thousand times
I don't need to take your heart
You keep yours, I'll keep mine
All I really know is when I'm lonely
I hate that I'm lonely
And that's why I let you in
And maybe in another life
We fight all day, kiss all night
But I don't wanna break your heart
You keep yours, I'll keep mine
I know
We know better, so we'd both better go
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That we don't lose, yeah, what's the use?
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin', oh
That we can win at anything at all
Mm
Am I the only one who sees right through this?
Yeah, all this bullshit
Don't play me for no fool
Yeah, you don't gotta lose your mind
Every time I don't call
And I should never have to win your love
Then hate myself when I don't, oh, oh
Fickle as you are
That's exactly why I keep on running back
'Cause I'm brittle at the parts
Where I wish I was strong
And maybe when you need my help
I like myself when it's over
But later in the light, you go
Dark and rogue, and I need closure
And I know
Whatever this is ain't love
So I'm goin'
I'm gonna let you go, let you go
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That we don't lose, yeah what's the use?
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That I can win this stupid thing called love
Mm, mm, mm
Credit
Artis : NIKI
Penulis lagu: Daniel Tannenbaum, Finlay Graham Dow Smith, Nicole Zefanya, Teddy Natalia Noemi Sinclair, William Sinclair
Album: Moonchild
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Artikel Pilihan