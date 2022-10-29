Lirik Lagu Maybe - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta di Baliknya

Maybe - Secondhand Serenade
Didn't you want to hear the sound of all the places we could go?
Do you fear the expressions on the faces we don't know?
It's a cold hard road when you wake up
And I don't think that I have the strength to let you go
Maybe it's just me, couldn't you believe
That everything I said and did, wasn't just deceiving
And the tear in your eye, and your calm hard face
Makes me wish that I was never brought into this place
There goes my ring, it might as well have been shattered
And I'm here to sing about the things that mattered
About the things that made us feel alive for oh so long
About the things that kept you on my side when I was wrong
Maybe it's just me, couldn't you believe
That everything I said and did, wasn't just deceiving
And the tear in your eye, and your calm hard face
Makes me wish that I was never brought into this place
And someday, I promise I'll be gone
And someday, I might even sing this song to you
I might even sing this song to you, to you, to you
And I was crying alone tonight
And I was wasting all of my life just thinking of you
So just come back, we'll make it better
So just come back, I'll make it better than it ever was
I'll make it better than it ever was
Maybe it's just me, couldn't you believe
That everything I said and did, wasn't just deceiving
And the tear in your eye, and your calm hard face
Makes me wish that I was never brought into this place
Maybe it's just me, couldn't you believe
That everything I said and did, wasn't just deceiving
And the tear in your eye, and your calm hard face
Makes me wish that I was never brought into this place
