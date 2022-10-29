Lirik Lagu Maybe - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta di Baliknya

Maybe - Secondhand Serenade

Didn't you want to hear the sound of all the places we could go?

Do you fear the expressions on the faces we don't know?

It's a cold hard road when you wake up

And I don't think that I have the strength to let you go

Maybe it's just me, couldn't you believe

That everything I said and did, wasn't just deceiving

And the tear in your eye, and your calm hard face

Makes me wish that I was never brought into this place

There goes my ring, it might as well have been shattered

And I'm here to sing about the things that mattered

About the things that made us feel alive for oh so long

About the things that kept you on my side when I was wrong

Maybe it's just me, couldn't you believe

That everything I said and did, wasn't just deceiving

And the tear in your eye, and your calm hard face

Makes me wish that I was never brought into this place

And someday, I promise I'll be gone

And someday, I might even sing this song to you

I might even sing this song to you, to you, to you

And I was crying alone tonight

And I was wasting all of my life just thinking of you

So just come back, we'll make it better

So just come back, I'll make it better than it ever was

I'll make it better than it ever was

Maybe it's just me, couldn't you believe

That everything I said and did, wasn't just deceiving

And the tear in your eye, and your calm hard face

Makes me wish that I was never brought into this place

Maybe it's just me, couldn't you believe

That everything I said and did, wasn't just deceiving

And the tear in your eye, and your calm hard face

Makes me wish that I was never brought into this place