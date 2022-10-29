Lirik Lagu Natural - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Natural - Imagine Dragons

Will you hold the line

When every one of them has given up and given in? Tell me

In this house of mine

Nothing ever comes without a consequence or cost, tell me

Will the stars align?

Will heaven step in? Will it save us from our sin, will it?

'Cause this house of mine stands strong

That's the price you pay

Leave behind your heart and cast away

Just another product of today

Rather be the hunter than the prey

And you're standing on the edge face up

'Cause you're a natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world

Yeah, you're a natural

Living your life cutthroat

You gotta be so cold

Yeah, you're a natural

Will somebody

Let me see the light within the dark trees shadowing?

What's happening?

Looking through the glass find the wrong within the past knowing

Oh, we are the youth

Cut until it bleeds inside a world without the peace, face it

A bit of the truth, the truth

That's the price you pay

Leave behind your heart and cast away

Just another product of today

Rather be the hunter than the prey

And you're standing on the edge face up

'Cause you're a natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world

Yeah, you're a natural

Living your life cutthroat

You gotta be so cold

Yeah, you're a natural

Deep inside me, I'm fading to black, I'm fading

Took an oath by the blood on my hand, won't break it

I can taste it, the end is upon us, I swear

Gonna make it

I'm gonna make it

Natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world