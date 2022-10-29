Lirik Lagu Natural - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB
Berikut lirik lagu Natural yang dipopulerkan Imagine Dragons.
Berikut lirik lagu Natural yang dipopulerkan Imagine Dragons. /Tangkap layar YouTube/ImagineDragons

Natural - Imagine Dragons

Will you hold the line
When every one of them has given up and given in? Tell me
In this house of mine
Nothing ever comes without a consequence or cost, tell me
Will the stars align?
Will heaven step in? Will it save us from our sin, will it?
'Cause this house of mine stands strong

That's the price you pay
Leave behind your heart and cast away
Just another product of today
Rather be the hunter than the prey

And you're standing on the edge face up
'Cause you're a natural
A beating heart of stone
You gotta be so cold
To make it in this world
Yeah, you're a natural
Living your life cutthroat
You gotta be so cold
Yeah, you're a natural

Will somebody
Let me see the light within the dark trees shadowing?
What's happening?
Looking through the glass find the wrong within the past knowing
Oh, we are the youth
Cut until it bleeds inside a world without the peace, face it
A bit of the truth, the truth

That's the price you pay
Leave behind your heart and cast away
Just another product of today
Rather be the hunter than the prey

And you're standing on the edge face up
'Cause you're a natural
A beating heart of stone
You gotta be so cold
To make it in this world
Yeah, you're a natural
Living your life cutthroat
You gotta be so cold
Yeah, you're a natural

Deep inside me, I'm fading to black, I'm fading
Took an oath by the blood on my hand, won't break it
I can taste it, the end is upon us, I swear
Gonna make it
I'm gonna make it

Natural
A beating heart of stone
You gotta be so cold
To make it in this world

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

