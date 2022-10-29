Lirik Lagu Saturnz Barz - Gorillaz

Haha, woii yoii!

Done know how di ting go, a the Unruly boss

Don'?

Hahaha

Cho

All my life

Mi ever have mi gun so mi haffi move sharp like mi knife

All my life

Mi pray say when mi get wealthy a ma a mi wife

All my life

The system force mi

Fi be a killer just like Rodney Price

All my life

No, all my life

Aa happen to you cobe, some bwoy doh know mi

To how me ruff dem cah believe a grandma grow mi

Know few Popcaan song doh, and feel dem know mi

Four mile mi used to walk guh school dem know man story

Ha! Now mi gain up all those glory

The world is mine, the whole a it mi taking slowly

Happy days mi call it now mi bunn sad story

Anyway mi deh inna the world mi dawgs dem round mi

Hahaha mi laugh and collect those trophy

Because mi deserve everything weh music gives mi

Bwoy, unruly nuh light like frisby

The dream, family live that wid me

Oh, oh, oh, oh

All my life mi dream fi own house, land, cars and bikes

All my life

I'm in the stakin' bar

I got debts and I'm a debaser

All my life

Saturnz about to make love

And I'm just a heartbreaker

All my life

And I won't get a take in

'Cause I'm out when I'm staking

And the rings I am breaking

Are making you a personal day

With the holograms beside me

I'll dance alone tonight

In a mirrored world, are you beside me

All my life?

Distortion

All my life

I'm in the stakin' bar

I got debts and I'm a debaser

All my life

Saturnz about to make love

And I'm just a heartbreaker

All my life

And I won't get a take in

'Cause I'm out when I'm staking

And the rings I am breaking

Are making you a personal day

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz