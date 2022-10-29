Lirik Lagu Saturnz Barz - Gorillaz
Haha, woii yoii!
Done know how di ting go, a the Unruly boss
Don'?
Hahaha
Cho
All my life
Mi ever have mi gun so mi haffi move sharp like mi knife
All my life
Mi pray say when mi get wealthy a ma a mi wife
All my life
The system force mi
Fi be a killer just like Rodney Price
All my life
No, all my life
Aa happen to you cobe, some bwoy doh know mi
To how me ruff dem cah believe a grandma grow mi
Know few Popcaan song doh, and feel dem know mi
Four mile mi used to walk guh school dem know man story
Ha! Now mi gain up all those glory
The world is mine, the whole a it mi taking slowly
Happy days mi call it now mi bunn sad story
Anyway mi deh inna the world mi dawgs dem round mi
Hahaha mi laugh and collect those trophy
Because mi deserve everything weh music gives mi
Bwoy, unruly nuh light like frisby
The dream, family live that wid me
Oh, oh, oh, oh
All my life mi dream fi own house, land, cars and bikes
All my life
I'm in the stakin' bar
I got debts and I'm a debaser
All my life
Saturnz about to make love
And I'm just a heartbreaker
All my life
And I won't get a take in
'Cause I'm out when I'm staking
And the rings I am breaking
Are making you a personal day
With the holograms beside me
I'll dance alone tonight
In a mirrored world, are you beside me
All my life?
Distortion
All my life
I'm in the stakin' bar
I got debts and I'm a debaser
All my life
Saturnz about to make love
And I'm just a heartbreaker
All my life
And I won't get a take in
'Cause I'm out when I'm staking
And the rings I am breaking
Are making you a personal day
Credit
Artis: Gorillaz
