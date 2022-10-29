Lirik Lagu NVMD – Denise Julia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu NVMD – Denise Julia

It's been forty-five minutes you been blowing my phone

I mean, shit situation, it's outta control

My bad, I been so fired up in here

So when the coast is clear

I'm moving far out of reach

What I got on my mind

Is that I'm hurt and you like it

This ain't chess I ain't no side piece

But I bet you're too upset to even notice

I been trying hard to keep us floating

You wouldn't mind if I rewind it

Shit got me pretty honest

And I'm tired (I'm tired) of being open (being open)

'Cause we keep on going back to where we started (oh)

Never mind I said I wish you'd mind

Never mind I said I wish you'd mind

Putting you past so we can't rewind

If I end up with you one more time

Then I guess you're my favorite crime

That's right (that's right)

I'm out (I'm out)

But that's fine (that's fine)

'Cause I'm back to ('cause I'm back to)

Lying when I said I wish you'd mind

Putting you past so we can't rewind

Never mind I'll miss you

Before I kiss you

This song on repeat then reminisce you

I don't get the issue of being untrue, baby

When it all comes down I'm still up, waiting, wasting my breath

No, never get rest out of my impatience

Used to you I don't know if I can repent