Lirik Lagu NVMD – Denise Julia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu NVMD – Denise Julia
It's been forty-five minutes you been blowing my phone
I mean, shit situation, it's outta control
My bad, I been so fired up in here
So when the coast is clear
I'm moving far out of reach
What I got on my mind
Is that I'm hurt and you like it
This ain't chess I ain't no side piece
But I bet you're too upset to even notice
I been trying hard to keep us floating
You wouldn't mind if I rewind it
Shit got me pretty honest
And I'm tired (I'm tired) of being open (being open)
'Cause we keep on going back to where we started (oh)
Never mind I said I wish you'd mind
Never mind I said I wish you'd mind
Putting you past so we can't rewind
If I end up with you one more time
Then I guess you're my favorite crime
That's right (that's right)
I'm out (I'm out)
But that's fine (that's fine)
'Cause I'm back to ('cause I'm back to)
Lying when I said I wish you'd mind
Putting you past so we can't rewind
Never mind I'll miss you
Before I kiss you
This song on repeat then reminisce you
I don't get the issue of being untrue, baby
When it all comes down I'm still up, waiting, wasting my breath
No, never get rest out of my impatience
Used to you I don't know if I can repent
Artikel Pilihan