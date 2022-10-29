Lirik Lagu Just You - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just You - Teddy Adhitya
I've been alone for a while
I've been lost and found
I don't know what I been doin'
I thought this loneliness
Will be for a while
I have no reason to keep this smile
And here comes the light
That really show me what is real
Deep in the ocean
You become my lover and my best friend
Tell me everything about you
Never felt like this before
The love feels so true
Every little thing that you do
Ain't exaggerating but no
I won't take two
Just you
Your kisses ease my doubts
Words of love like shooting stars
You pulled me outta dark
The heart you leave the mark
Like a sunset after the rain you're so colorful
Like the ocean so complexly beautiful
I wanna dive so deep
I wanna hear your story
I want to help you grow
I want you help me grow
My search is over (Search is over)
I got this covered (I got this covered)
I don't know what I be without you now
Tell me everything about you
Never felt like this before
The love feels so true
Every little thing that you do
Ain't exaggerating but no
I won't take two
Just you
Tell me everything about you
Your kisses ease my doubts
Words of love like shooting stars
You pulled me outta dark
The heart you leave the mark
Like a sunset after the rain you're so colorful
Like the ocean so complexly beautiful
Credit
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Album: Question Mark ((?))
Dirilis: 2019
Pencipta: Teddy Adhitya
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B Soul
Fakta di Balik Lagu Just You
Lagu Just You merupakan salah satu lagu pada album Question Mark ((?)). Teddy Adhitya penyanyi sekaligus yang menciptakan lagu ini yang dirilis pada tahun 2019.
Lirik lagu Just You menceritakan tentang seorang yang sedang jatuh cinta setelah lama ia sendiri dan ia menginginkan dan berharap untuk bisa selalu bersama serta mengenal lebih dalam seorang yang ia cintai.
Artikel Pilihan