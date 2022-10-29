Lirik Lagu Just You - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just You - Teddy Adhitya

I've been alone for a while

I've been lost and found

I don't know what I been doin'

I thought this loneliness

Will be for a while

I have no reason to keep this smile

And here comes the light

That really show me what is real

Deep in the ocean

You become my lover and my best friend

Tell me everything about you

Never felt like this before

The love feels so true

Every little thing that you do

Ain't exaggerating but no

I won't take two

Just you

Your kisses ease my doubts

Words of love like shooting stars

You pulled me outta dark

The heart you leave the mark

Like a sunset after the rain you're so colorful

Like the ocean so complexly beautiful

I wanna dive so deep

I wanna hear your story

I want to help you grow

I want you help me grow

My search is over (Search is over)

I got this covered (I got this covered)

I don't know what I be without you now

Tell me everything about you

Never felt like this before

The love feels so true

Every little thing that you do

Ain't exaggerating but no

I won't take two

Just you

Tell me everything about you

Your kisses ease my doubts

Words of love like shooting stars

You pulled me outta dark

The heart you leave the mark

Like a sunset after the rain you're so colorful

Like the ocean so complexly beautiful

Credit

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Album: Question Mark ((?))

Dirilis: 2019

Pencipta: Teddy Adhitya

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Just You

Lagu Just You merupakan salah satu lagu pada album Question Mark ((?)). Teddy Adhitya penyanyi sekaligus yang menciptakan lagu ini yang dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Lirik lagu Just You menceritakan tentang seorang yang sedang jatuh cinta setelah lama ia sendiri dan ia menginginkan dan berharap untuk bisa selalu bersama serta mengenal lebih dalam seorang yang ia cintai.