Lirik Lagu This Is How We Do - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Is How We Do
Uh, Riff Raff, Katy Perry, yeah we do it like that
Sipping on Rosé, Silverlake sun, coming up all lazy (this is how we do)
Slow cooking pancakes for my boy, still up, still fresh, she's a Daisy
Playing ping pong all night long, everything's all neon and hazy
Chanel this, Chanel that, hell yeah
All my girls vintage Chanel baby
It's no big deal, it's no big deal, it's no big deal
This is no big deal
This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that
This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do
This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that
This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do
Big hoops, and maroon lips, my clique hoppin' in my Maseratti
(This is how we do)
Santa Barbara, chic at the super rica, grabbing tacos, checking out hotties
Now we talking astrology, getting our nails did, our Japanese-y
(This is how we do)
Day drinking at the Wildcats, sucking real bad at Mariah Carey-oke
It's no big deal, it's no big deal, it's no big deal
This is no big deal
This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that
This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do
This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that
This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do
Rap game Ted Koppel in Versace boxers
I valeted the chopper on top of Red Lobster (Riff Raff)
Who's startin'? (Katy Perry) Who's parkin' the Aston Martin?
Caddy-cornered in Neiman Marcus
Moon roof, Grey Goose, Bentley Coupe doing Kung-Fu
Rap game Dr. Drew
For example, I pull up in the Lambo (damn)
Both hands glow, Roman candles
Uh, now I'm Larry Flint with a candy blimp
Champagne filled the sink and my drink is pink (okay)
Now I'm overseas speaking Japanese (Japanese, Japanese)
Artikel Pilihan