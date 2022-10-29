Lirik Lagu All I Want - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All I Want

All I want is nothing more

To hear you knocking at my door

'Cause if I could see your face once more

I could die as a happy man I'm sure

When you said your last goodbye

I died a little bit inside

I lay in tears in bed all night

Alone without you by my side

But if you loved me

Why did you leave me

Take my body

Take my body

All I want is

All I need is

To find somebody

I'll find somebody

Ooh oh

Ooh oh

Ooh oh

Ooh oh

'Cause you brought out the best of me

A part of me I'd never seen

You took my soul wiped it clean

Our love was made for movie screens

But if you loved me

Why did you leave me

Take my body

Take my body

All I want is

All I need is

To find somebody

I'll find somebody

Ooh oh

Ooh oh

Ooh oh

Ooh oh

Ooh ah

Ooh oh