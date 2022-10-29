Lirik Lagu The One - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The One

Tell me, tell me that you want me

And I'll be yours completely

For better or for worse

I know we'll have our disagreements

Be fighting for no reason

I wouldn't change it for the world

'Cause I knew the first day that I met you

I was never gonna let you

Let you slip away

And I still remember feeling nervous

And tryna find the words to

Get you here today

You make my heart feel like it's summer

When the rain is pouring down

You make my whole world feel so right when it's wrong

That's how I know you are the one

That's why I know you are the one

Life it's easy to be scared of

With you, I am prepared for

What is yet to come

'Cause our two hearts will make it easy

Joining up the pieces

Together, making one

You make my heart feel like it's summer

When the rain is pouring down

You make my whole world feel so right when it's wrong

That's how I know you are the one

That's why I know you are the one

When we are together, you make me feel

Like my mind is free and my dreams are reachable, whoa

You know I never ever believed in love

I believed one day that you would come along, whoa

And free me

You make my heart feel like it's summer

When the rain is pouring down

You make my whole world feel so right when it's wrong

That's how I know you are the one

That's why I know you are the one

That's why I know you are the one

That's how I know you are the one