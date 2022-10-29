Lirik Lagu The One - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The One
Tell me, tell me that you want me
And I'll be yours completely
For better or for worse
I know we'll have our disagreements
Be fighting for no reason
I wouldn't change it for the world
'Cause I knew the first day that I met you
I was never gonna let you
Let you slip away
And I still remember feeling nervous
And tryna find the words to
Get you here today
You make my heart feel like it's summer
When the rain is pouring down
You make my whole world feel so right when it's wrong
That's how I know you are the one
That's why I know you are the one
Life it's easy to be scared of
With you, I am prepared for
What is yet to come
'Cause our two hearts will make it easy
Joining up the pieces
Together, making one
You make my heart feel like it's summer
When the rain is pouring down
You make my whole world feel so right when it's wrong
That's how I know you are the one
That's why I know you are the one
When we are together, you make me feel
Like my mind is free and my dreams are reachable, whoa
You know I never ever believed in love
I believed one day that you would come along, whoa
And free me
You make my heart feel like it's summer
When the rain is pouring down
You make my whole world feel so right when it's wrong
That's how I know you are the one
That's why I know you are the one
That's why I know you are the one
That's how I know you are the one
