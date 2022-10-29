Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

The stars and the weather, they won't last forever
But we've got 'em lined up right now
We both know in the morning, I'll probably be going
Chasing the sunshine south
I'm a half-assed poet
I'm crazy and I know it
Just one step ahead or behind
I ain't much for the morning
But I've always been good at tonight
Yesterday's history, tomorrow's a mystery
Go ahead and guess all you want
There's no rhyme or reason
For wasting time thinking 'bout
What's gonna go right or wrong
I'm a straight shot, no chaser
One chance-in-hell taker
But you can come along for the ride
I should come with a warning
Yeah, I've always been good at tonight
Come on and dance with me
Throw your arms around me
I'll follow that fire in your eyes
Let's take it all right now
'Fore that moon goes out
Kiss me like there's no goodbye
I'm a stone made for rolling
But I've always been good at tonigh
The stars and the weather, they won't last forever
But we've got 'em lined up just right
Who cares where we're going
'Cause we're getting good at tonight
Come on and dance with me
Throw your arms around me
I'll follow that fire in your eyes
Let's take it all right now
'Fore that moon goes out
Kiss me like there's no goodbye
I'm a stone made for rolling
Not much for the morning
And I'll give you a warning
I've always been good at tonight
Artis: David Nail
Kolaborasi dengan: Brothers Osborne
Tahun rilis: 2016
Artikel Pilihan