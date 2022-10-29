Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good at Night - David Nail

The stars and the weather, they won't last forever

But we've got 'em lined up right now

We both know in the morning, I'll probably be going

Chasing the sunshine south

I'm a half-assed poet

I'm crazy and I know it

Just one step ahead or behind

I ain't much for the morning

But I've always been good at tonight

Yesterday's history, tomorrow's a mystery

Go ahead and guess all you want

There's no rhyme or reason

For wasting time thinking 'bout

What's gonna go right or wrong

I'm a straight shot, no chaser

One chance-in-hell taker

But you can come along for the ride

I should come with a warning

Yeah, I've always been good at tonight

Come on and dance with me

Throw your arms around me

I'll follow that fire in your eyes

Let's take it all right now

'Fore that moon goes out

Kiss me like there's no goodbye

I'm a stone made for rolling

But I've always been good at tonigh

The stars and the weather, they won't last forever

But we've got 'em lined up just right

Who cares where we're going

'Cause we're getting good at tonight

Come on and dance with me

Throw your arms around me

I'll follow that fire in your eyes

Let's take it all right now

'Fore that moon goes out

Kiss me like there's no goodbye

I'm a stone made for rolling

Not much for the morning

And I'll give you a warning

I've always been good at tonight

Artis: David Nail

Kolaborasi dengan: Brothers Osborne

Tahun rilis: 2016