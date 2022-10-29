Lirik Lagu Till I Collapse – Eminem feat Nate Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Till I Collapse – Eminem feat Nate Dogg

'Cause sometimes you just feel tired, feel weak

And when you feel weak, you feel like you wanna just give up

But you got to search within you, and try to find that inner strength

And just pull that shit out of you

And get that motivation to not give up, and not be a quitter

No matter how bad you wanna just fall flat on your face and collapse

'Till I collapse I'm spilling these raps long as you feel 'em

'Till the day that I drop you'll never say that I'm not killing 'em

'Cause when I am not, then I'ma stop penning 'em

And I am not Hip-Hop and I'm just not Eminem

Subliminal thoughts, when I'ma stop sending 'em?

Women are caught in webs, spin 'em and hock venom

Adrenalin shots, the penicillin could not get the illing to stop

Amoxicillin's just not real enough

The criminal cop-killing hip hop villain

A minimal swap to cop millions of Pac listeners

You're coming with me, feel it or not you're gonna fear it

Like I showed you the spirit of God lives in us

You hear it a lot, lyrics to shock

Is it a miracle or am I just product of pop fizzing up?

For shizzle my wizzle, this is the plot, listen up

You bizzles forgot, Slizzle does not give a fuck!

'Till the roof comes off, 'till the lights go out

'Till my legs give out, can't shut my mouth

'Till the smoke clears out, am I high? Perhaps

I'ma rip this shit, 'till my bone collapse

'Till the roof comes off, 'till the lights go out

'Till my legs give out, can't shut my mouth

'Till the smoke clears out, am I high? Perhaps

I'ma rip this shit, 'till my bone collapse

Music is like magic, there's a certain feeling you get

When you real and you spit and people are feeling your shit

This is your moment, and every single minute you spend

Tryna hold on to it 'cause you may never get it again

So while you're in it, try to get as much shit as you can

And when your run is over just admit when it's at its end

Because I'm at the end of my wits with half the shit gets in

I got a list, here's the order of my list that it's in

It goes Reggie, Jay-Z, 2Pac and Biggie

Andre from OutKast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me

But in this industry I'm the cause of a lot of envy

So when I'm not put on this list, the shit does not offend me

That's why you see me walking 'round like nothing's bothering me

Even though half you people got a fuckin' problem with me

You hate it but you know respect you got to give me

The press's wet dream like Bobby and Whitney, Nate, hit me



'Till the roof comes off, 'till the lights go out

'Till my legs give out, can't shut my mouth

'Till the smoke clears out, am I high? Perhaps

I'ma rip this shit, 'till my bone collapse