Lirik Lagu I Hope to be Around – Men I Trust dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Hope to be Around – Men I Trust
I hope to be around
The day we grasp in truth
The nature of mind
Befriending time, in truth
In a midway I stand where many stood
Only to come home again
Walking through these streets I know too well
But my thoughts stray away
I dream of my future
Remote from time bounds
Becoming myself
Without any end
I dream of my future
Remote from time bounds
Becoming myself
In truth
I wonder at this light
Enclosed in our soul, in truth
And bid our clay remain
Soft as it is, in truth
In a midway I stand where many stood
Only to come home again
Walking through these streets I know too well
But my thoughts stray away
I dream of my future
Remote from time bounds
Becoming myself
Without any end
I dream of my future
Remote from time bounds
Becoming myself
In truth
I dream of my future
Remote from time bounds
Becoming myself
Without any end
I dream of my future
Remote from time bounds
Becoming myself
In truth
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Men I Trust merupakan band indie asal kanada yang dibentuk pada 2014, yang beranggotakan Emmanuelle Proulx (vokal, gitar), Jessy Caron (gitar, bass), dan Dragos Chiriac (keyboard).
Pada awal kariernya mereka merilis karya perdana mereka sendiri, kemudian setelah itu mereka tergabung ke dalam label indie kanada, Return to Analog dan menerbitkan musiknya Bersama label tersebut.
Man I Trust merupakan band dengan gaya music elektro-pop, our culture mag yang menggambarkan band ini sebagai band indie, dan publikasi musik online The Father menggambarkan gaya mereka sebagai dream pop.
Lagu-lagu milik Men I Trust memiliki ciri khas yang kental dengan melodi yang magis serta lirik yang santai.
Artikel Pilihan