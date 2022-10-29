Lirik Lagu I Hope to be Around – Men I Trust dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Hope to be Around – Men I Trust

I hope to be around

The day we grasp in truth

The nature of mind

Befriending time, in truth

In a midway I stand where many stood

Only to come home again

Walking through these streets I know too well

But my thoughts stray away

I dream of my future

Remote from time bounds

Becoming myself

Without any end

I dream of my future

Remote from time bounds

Becoming myself

In truth

I wonder at this light

Enclosed in our soul, in truth

And bid our clay remain

Soft as it is, in truth

In a midway I stand where many stood

Only to come home again

Walking through these streets I know too well

But my thoughts stray away

I dream of my future

Remote from time bounds

Becoming myself

Without any end

I dream of my future

Remote from time bounds

Becoming myself

In truth

I dream of my future

Remote from time bounds

Becoming myself

Without any end

I dream of my future

Remote from time bounds

Becoming myself

In truth

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Men I Trust merupakan band indie asal kanada yang dibentuk pada 2014, yang beranggotakan Emmanuelle Proulx (vokal, gitar), Jessy Caron (gitar, bass), dan Dragos Chiriac (keyboard).

Pada awal kariernya mereka merilis karya perdana mereka sendiri, kemudian setelah itu mereka tergabung ke dalam label indie kanada, Return to Analog dan menerbitkan musiknya Bersama label tersebut.

Man I Trust merupakan band dengan gaya music elektro-pop, our culture mag yang menggambarkan band ini sebagai band indie, dan publikasi musik online The Father menggambarkan gaya mereka sebagai dream pop.

Lagu-lagu milik Men I Trust memiliki ciri khas yang kental dengan melodi yang magis serta lirik yang santai.